PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Bank of Nova Scotia, AECOM, Sells Brookfield Business Partners LP, Capital One Financial Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Bank of Nova Scotia, AECOM, CAE Inc, Tricon Residential Inc, sells Brookfield Business Partners LP, Capital One Financial Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 134,806 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 184,422 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.24% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 133,340 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.36% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,142 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66% Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 1,052,640 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.27%

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.096700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 301,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Denison Mines Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 155,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 269.36%. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.210600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 133,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 410.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 151,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 70.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $54.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 180,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 184,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 97,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 39.47%. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 274,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Brookfield Business Partners LP. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.23.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $116.47.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.