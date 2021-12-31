Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, TopBuild Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Comcast Corp, Alcon Inc

New Purchases: NVDA,

NVDA, Added Positions: AMZN, BLD, ADBE, DHR, POOL, CSGP, ADSK, IBP, SHW, AJG, CBRE, SPGI,

AMZN, BLD, ADBE, DHR, POOL, CSGP, ADSK, IBP, SHW, AJG, CBRE, SPGI, Reduced Positions: MCD, CMCSA, ALC, GOOG, INTU, TMUS, ROST, CTAS, BRK.B, CHTR, EOG, KEYS, APD, HD, UNP, MSFT, FISV,

MCD, CMCSA, ALC, GOOG, INTU, TMUS, ROST, CTAS, BRK.B, CHTR, EOG, KEYS, APD, HD, UNP, MSFT, FISV, Sold Out: PYPL, TRI, TSCO, NKE,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, TopBuild Corp, Adobe Inc, Danaher Corp, sells McDonald's Corp, Comcast Corp, Alcon Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Findlay Park Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Findlay Park Partners LLP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $15 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,321,021 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 3,264,249 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,186,931 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 221,945 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 236,642 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.49%

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 536,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 221,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $229.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,460,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 68.77%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $495.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 588,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,919,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Pool Corp by 83.84%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $453.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 454,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,565,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.