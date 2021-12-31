Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, TopBuild Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Comcast Corp, Alcon Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BLD, ADBE, DHR, POOL, CSGP, ADSK, IBP, SHW, AJG, CBRE, SPGI,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, CMCSA, ALC, GOOG, INTU, TMUS, ROST, CTAS, BRK.B, CHTR, EOG, KEYS, APD, HD, UNP, MSFT, FISV,
- Sold Out: PYPL, TRI, TSCO, NKE,
For the details of Findlay Park Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/findlay+park+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Findlay Park Partners LLP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,321,021 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 3,264,249 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,186,931 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 221,945 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 236,642 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.49%
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 536,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 221,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $205.88 and $280.23, with an estimated average price of $257.33. The stock is now traded at around $229.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,460,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 68.77%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $495.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 588,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,919,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Pool Corp by 83.84%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $453.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 454,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,565,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Findlay Park Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Findlay Park Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Findlay Park Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Findlay Park Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Findlay Park Partners LLP keeps buying