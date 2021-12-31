Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Viatris Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: DISCA, PFE, MRNA, LVS, CRM, VFC, CMG, PAYC, FLT, TTE, ADI, KIM, IVZ, DXCM, MRK, ROK, GNRC, IBM, TKC, ATVI, MOS, TWTR, LUV, RDS.A, RNW,

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Viatris Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Capital Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Credit Capital Investments LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 138,500 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 148,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 107,000 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 317,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 34,000 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 15,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 21,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.687500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 11,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 124.14%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $232.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 111.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $381.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.