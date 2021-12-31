Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC Buys Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Cavco Industries Inc, Sells Freshpet Inc, RumbleON Inc, Magnite Inc

New Purchases: SIMO, CVCO, FCX, NOK, SAM, LTRX, RGLD, HSON, TSN, TBI, FYBR, III, BHP, HLIT, DY, JACK, KFY, DEN, ADM, FANG, NGD, CDMO, JOB, EURN, WY, FRO, HLT, EW, AMPS, AMPS, CTG, MIXT, PFDR,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Cavco Industries Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Nokia Oyj, sells Freshpet Inc, RumbleON Inc, Magnite Inc, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Star Bulk Carriers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 239,059 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.51% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 109,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 137,300 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88% MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) - 122,500 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Funko Inc (FNKO) - 546,900 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.14 and $325.08, with an estimated average price of $279.88. The stock is now traded at around $285.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $425.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lantronix Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.050200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zeta Global Holdings Corp by 645.70%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 745,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 167.86%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Andersons Inc by 100.16%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 127,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Assure Holdings Corp by 152.38%. The purchase prices were between $5 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 157,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in RumbleON Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $53.24, with an estimated average price of $42.4.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The sale prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SunOpta Inc. The sale prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19.