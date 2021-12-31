Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Stag Industrial Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells Camden Property Trust, Regency Centers Corp, Independence Realty Trust Inc

New Purchases: KIM, SRC, DRH, XHR, AKR, DEI, LTC, SBRA, ESS, NHI, SITC, HPP, EQIX, CBRE, MAR, APTS,

KIM, SRC, DRH, XHR, AKR, DEI, LTC, SBRA, ESS, NHI, SITC, HPP, EQIX, CBRE, MAR, APTS, Added Positions: STAG, NTST, BRX, LEN, MPW, GTY, AIRC, O, INN, AVB, LSI, MGP, REXR, INVH, MTH, ACC, KRC, BXP, ELS, AIV, PEB, VTR,

STAG, NTST, BRX, LEN, MPW, GTY, AIRC, O, INN, AVB, LSI, MGP, REXR, INVH, MTH, ACC, KRC, BXP, ELS, AIV, PEB, VTR, Reduced Positions: REG, LXP, HLT, ARE, CWK, SPG, WH, VNO, RPT, EGP,

REG, LXP, HLT, ARE, CWK, SPG, WH, VNO, RPT, EGP, Sold Out: CPT, IRT, CONE, SHO, VER, PEAK, APLE, PLYA, MCS, NNN, PDM, UDR, HT, SLG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stag Industrial Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Netstreit Corp, Brixmor Property Group Inc, sells Camden Property Trust, Regency Centers Corp, Independence Realty Trust Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill Winds Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Hill Winds Capital LP owns 50 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 485,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.00% Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 830,000 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.13% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 78,000 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.82% Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) - 710,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 345,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $20.12, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 385.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Netstreit Corp by 277.35%. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 110.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 154.17%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.877400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 425.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Getty Realty Corp by 227.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $10.48 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51.