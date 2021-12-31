Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, CVB Financial Corp, Clarivate PLC, Sells Assurant Inc, PAE Inc, Steven Madden

New Purchases: LW, CVBF, MA,

LW, CVBF, MA, Added Positions: CLVT, TWNK, SJW, LPLA, AGYS, SPXC, PTC, ENV, BJRI, B, XHR, CHX, HTBK, WBS, UE, CTVA, QCOM, HIW, DIS, MSFT, WWD, JNJ, NEE, PAYA, NWN, CNI, TFC,

CLVT, TWNK, SJW, LPLA, AGYS, SPXC, PTC, ENV, BJRI, B, XHR, CHX, HTBK, WBS, UE, CTVA, QCOM, HIW, DIS, MSFT, WWD, JNJ, NEE, PAYA, NWN, CNI, TFC, Reduced Positions: SHOO, HWC, GIII, MXL, VG, SKY, JELD, TMX, VMI, LCID, AFG, LKQ, VAC, NVST, AIG, JRVR, KAMN, AAT, BKH, NVT, CADE, CADE, TENB, OCDX, RRX, MCHP, RPM, PXD, NI, MORN, ASH, HAYW, BKU, CPF, JBI, JBI, NOMD, ATO, LPRO, AMAL, AME, AIT, RH, CLW, PRMW, WRB, TDY, BIO, STT, ROG, CSL, FUL, OFC,

SHOO, HWC, GIII, MXL, VG, SKY, JELD, TMX, VMI, LCID, AFG, LKQ, VAC, NVST, AIG, JRVR, KAMN, AAT, BKH, NVT, CADE, CADE, TENB, OCDX, RRX, MCHP, RPM, PXD, NI, MORN, ASH, HAYW, BKU, CPF, JBI, JBI, NOMD, ATO, LPRO, AMAL, AME, AIT, RH, CLW, PRMW, WRB, TDY, BIO, STT, ROG, CSL, FUL, OFC, Sold Out: AIZ, PAE, JWN, MPLN, ASB, RGS, BODY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, CVB Financial Corp, Clarivate PLC, Hostess Brands Inc, SJW Group, sells Assurant Inc, PAE Inc, Steven Madden, Nordstrom Inc, MultiPlan Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cramer+rosenthal+mcglynn+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 442,839 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,751,680 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,018,015 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 848,881 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Kirby Corp (KEX) - 1,414,096 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 373,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in CVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 884,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $380.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,864,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 115.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,368,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in SJW Group by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $65.92 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $69.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.729200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 352,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $187.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 225,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Agilysys Inc by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $41.48 and $54.21, with an estimated average price of $47.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 516,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 204,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in MultiPlan Corp. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.43.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.69.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.62.