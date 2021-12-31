Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, CVB Financial Corp, Clarivate PLC, Sells Assurant Inc, PAE Inc, Steven Madden

- New Purchases: LW, CVBF, MA,
- Added Positions: CLVT, TWNK, SJW, LPLA, AGYS, SPXC, PTC, ENV, BJRI, B, XHR, CHX, HTBK, WBS, UE, CTVA, QCOM, HIW, DIS, MSFT, WWD, JNJ, NEE, PAYA, NWN, CNI, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: SHOO, HWC, GIII, MXL, VG, SKY, JELD, TMX, VMI, LCID, AFG, LKQ, VAC, NVST, AIG, JRVR, KAMN, AAT, BKH, NVT, CADE, CADE, TENB, OCDX, RRX, MCHP, RPM, PXD, NI, MORN, ASH, HAYW, BKU, CPF, JBI, JBI, NOMD, ATO, LPRO, AMAL, AME, AIT, RH, CLW, PRMW, WRB, TDY, BIO, STT, ROG, CSL, FUL, OFC,
- Sold Out: AIZ, PAE, JWN, MPLN, ASB, RGS, BODY,
For the details of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cramer+rosenthal+mcglynn+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC
- Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 442,839 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,751,680 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,018,015 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 848,881 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Kirby Corp (KEX) - 1,414,096 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 373,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in CVB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 884,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $380.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,864,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 115.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,368,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SJW Group (SJW)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in SJW Group by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $65.92 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $69.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.729200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 352,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $187.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 225,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agilysys Inc (AGYS)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in Agilysys Inc by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $41.48 and $54.21, with an estimated average price of $47.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 516,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 204,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.Sold Out: PAE Inc (PAE)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in MultiPlan Corp. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.43.Sold Out: Regis Corp (RGS)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.69.Sold Out: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)
Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold out a holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC. Also check out:
1. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC keeps buying