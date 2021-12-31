New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc

New Purchases: TGLS, VRSK, GPN, EHC, BLZE, MSGS, CDRE, FCX, HVT, LZB, MGNI, CRL, XOP, ALNY, ARCO, AEO, REGN, TUFN, WHLRD.PFD, AIV, LSPD, MNSO, SQ, VVNT, CZOO, RCKT, ATUS, CGTX, CBAY, ODTC,

Added Positions: TTSH, FISV, COMP, OPEN, OSCR, PRTA, CNNE, GLPG, ZNGA, GMS, HCC, AJRD, GBX, AMWD, CRWD, ECVT, KALV, TLS, DDOG, BABA, CUE, ALDX, NWPX, AOUT, CHEF, VCTR, AMZN, ALBO, SKIN, AGL, LVOX, MSFT, STTK, OSPN, PRQR, GOOG, CSLT, BP, SIOX, TSE, ICLR, DAVA, ZEN, GDOT, CNVY, MORF,

Reduced Positions: ASO, HOV, BXC, ARNA, AON, DFIN, PFSW, HEES, RCII, BCS, NWG, BWMX, ASIX, LAD, VRTS, ZUO, XCUR, CURO, KZR, FB, INFN, NVDA, STRL, ZGNX, ACCD, IMXI, VIRT, TBLA, TBLA, TFII, KBR, ALIT, TPB, LYTS, DCI, CLAR, TUEM, UTHR, BLKB, BX, KLR, GOOGL, LMT, NET, BV, MAXR, NVR, SBNY, COWN, TCS, RILY, EQH, LOW, FBC, IR,

Sold Out: SYNA, LYG, PYPL, BSIG, EGHT, PTON, CHGG, SONO, PINS, SEB, HQY, DRAYU, TDOC, FLS, CALM, SE, IOVA, MNTV, PLNT, LEGH, RLGY, AROC, MHO, UPLD, OKTA, KEX, MGTX, MTCR, RDW, HUM, DOMA, MA, OII, AMED, VRTX, ABBV, HAE, COMM, ASMB, TALK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Global Payments Inc, Encompass Health Corp, sells Synaptics Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York Life Investments Alternatives. As of 2021Q4, New York Life Investments Alternatives owns 172 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) - 984,869 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.30% Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) - 784,215 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 59,909 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.4% Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 129,633 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 38,355 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 46,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $194.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Backblaze Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 984,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Compass Inc by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 129,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 161.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 381.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 56.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $171 and $292.85, with an estimated average price of $240.96.

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55.

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.