New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc

- New Purchases: TGLS, VRSK, GPN, EHC, BLZE, MSGS, CDRE, FCX, HVT, LZB, MGNI, CRL, XOP, ALNY, ARCO, AEO, REGN, TUFN, WHLRD.PFD, AIV, LSPD, MNSO, SQ, VVNT, CZOO, RCKT, ATUS, CGTX, CBAY, ODTC,
- Added Positions: TTSH, FISV, COMP, OPEN, OSCR, PRTA, CNNE, GLPG, ZNGA, GMS, HCC, AJRD, GBX, AMWD, CRWD, ECVT, KALV, TLS, DDOG, BABA, CUE, ALDX, NWPX, AOUT, CHEF, VCTR, AMZN, ALBO, SKIN, AGL, LVOX, MSFT, STTK, OSPN, PRQR, GOOG, CSLT, BP, SIOX, TSE, ICLR, DAVA, ZEN, GDOT, CNVY, MORF,
- Reduced Positions: ASO, HOV, BXC, ARNA, AON, DFIN, PFSW, HEES, RCII, BCS, NWG, BWMX, ASIX, LAD, VRTS, ZUO, XCUR, CURO, KZR, FB, INFN, NVDA, STRL, ZGNX, ACCD, IMXI, VIRT, TBLA, TBLA, TFII, KBR, ALIT, TPB, LYTS, DCI, CLAR, TUEM, UTHR, BLKB, BX, KLR, GOOGL, LMT, NET, BV, MAXR, NVR, SBNY, COWN, TCS, RILY, EQH, LOW, FBC, IR,
- Sold Out: SYNA, LYG, PYPL, BSIG, EGHT, PTON, CHGG, SONO, PINS, SEB, HQY, DRAYU, TDOC, FLS, CALM, SE, IOVA, MNTV, PLNT, LEGH, RLGY, AROC, MHO, UPLD, OKTA, KEX, MGTX, MTCR, RDW, HUM, DOMA, MA, OII, AMED, VRTX, ABBV, HAE, COMM, ASMB, TALK,
These are the top 5 holdings of New York Life Investments Alternatives
- Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) - 984,869 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.30%
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) - 784,215 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 59,909 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.4%
- Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 129,633 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 38,355 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 46,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $194.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Backblaze Inc (BLZE)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Backblaze Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
New York Life Investments Alternatives initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 984,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compass Inc (COMP)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Compass Inc by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 129,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 161.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 381.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
New York Life Investments Alternatives added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 56.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $171 and $292.85, with an estimated average price of $240.96.Sold Out: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
New York Life Investments Alternatives sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.
