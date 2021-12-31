Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Buys AppLovin Corp, Splunk Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, KKR Inc, SAP SE

New Purchases: APP, SPLK, PRCH,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AppLovin Corp, Splunk Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Qorvo Inc, Visa Inc, sells Anthem Inc, KKR Inc, SAP SE, NVIDIA Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,978,193 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 2,223,480 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 390,541 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 13,600,344 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.89% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 3,809,804 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 9,706,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 4,627,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,066,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,499,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,640,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,249,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $136.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,680,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 99.81%. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,045,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,079,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Engagesmart Inc. The sale prices were between $20.54 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $27.4.