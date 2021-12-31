Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Buys AppLovin Corp, Splunk Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, KKR Inc, SAP SE

- New Purchases: APP, SPLK, PRCH,
- Added Positions: SWKS, QRVO, V, W, TDG, UPST, FB, MA, ENS, CRNC, MLKN, ITRN, AMZN, SMRT, PRG, PK, VRTS,
- Reduced Positions: KKR, NVDA, AMAT, MSFT, GOOG, CRM, CIGI, CW, CG, HEI.A, MEDP, JLL, CWK, ABM, LFUS,
- Sold Out: ANTM, SAP, SSNC, CSL, AYI, ESMT,
For the details of Vulcan Value Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vulcan+value+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,978,193 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 2,223,480 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 390,541 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 13,600,344 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.89%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 3,809,804 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 9,706,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 4,627,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,066,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 5,499,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,640,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,249,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $136.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,680,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EnerSys (ENS)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 99.81%. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,045,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,079,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37.Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36.Sold Out: Engagesmart Inc (ESMT)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Engagesmart Inc. The sale prices were between $20.54 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $27.4.
