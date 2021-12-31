HGI Capital Management, LLC Buys Sun Communities Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells Camden Property Trust, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc

New Purchases: SUI, SPG, EXR, STOR, EQC, WH, LSI, KRG, SHO, HLT, ADC, TRNO, IRT, NTST, WELL, NVDA, SHOP, WE, TSLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sun Communities Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, STORE Capital Corp, sells Camden Property Trust, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Digital Realty Trust Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HGI Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HGI Capital Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,000 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 221,272 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 46,531 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 197,180 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.50% Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) - 142,001 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.29%

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 46,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 50,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $190.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 32,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 141,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 151,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 42,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 118.50%. The purchase prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 197,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in LXP Industrial Trust by 93.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 475,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SITE Centers Corp by 97.69%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 440,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 120.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 258,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 168,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 199,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.01.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51.