Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

- New Purchases: TSLA, TMUS, MS, AMZN, BACPL.PFD, BITO, AMD, GGPI, RY, NIO, WFCPL.PFD, BKKT, TMC, ARKK, PINS, HUGS, SBEA, AFRM, KMPH, DKNG, XLU, CAR, MSFT, ABBV, RDW, HOOD, AMC, AAL, DCRN, SQ, OTLY, VLTA, BRDS, GRAB, BZFD, SLDP, SVFA, IRNT, GWHWS, CRTD, PROG,
- Added Positions: DIS, UBER, IPOF, BABA, VIAC, SNAP, SCHW, CCL, C, GE, XLNX, GDX, PYPL, AAPL, GS, APO, RBAC, WMT, PLTR, TLRY, TLRY, SPCE, PRPB, MVIS, INTC, PSTH, IPOD, SOS, RBLX, ML,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, PDD, WFC, ET, JD, QS, SLV, EDU, TAL, DISCA, QQQ, SOFI, SOFI, X, BA, GDXJ, GM, ARVL, ITUB, KHC, ZM, GREE, UWMC, UWMC, PTON, IMPX, PTRA, SOLO, GOTU, DIDI, ORGN, ATIP, PSFE, CAN, LOTZ, CLOV, XL, CLVR,
- Sold Out: TD, RIOT, FDX, YAC, SVOK, XLI, GLD, FB, DCRC, XLC, XLE, CHWY, PATH, WBA, IWM, KRE, MU, GME, ATMR, OIH, AI, OXY, XLV, XLK, TWTR, SMH, LCID, LYFT, XLF, HD, AMLP, RKT, COIN, TGT, MARA, FSLY, XP, CRUS, COST, MIR, TTCF, ATVI, PLUG, BB, STX, OPEN, ENFA, SWBK, PLBY, SKLZ, STRC, CZOO, VIEW, GOEV, GSAT, DNN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC
- General Electric Co (GE) - 1,018,800 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 524,000 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 270,000 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 428,400 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 28,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 46,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1328.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.341100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 605.06%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $153.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 190,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 223,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,107,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 117.34%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.234100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 547.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 131,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 161.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06.Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.
