Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Wells Fargo, Riot Blockchain Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Electric Co (GE) - 1,018,800 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 524,000 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 270,000 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 428,400 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. General Electric Co (GE) - 395,500 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 28,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 46,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1328.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.341100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 605.06%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $153.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 190,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 223,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,107,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 117.34%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.234100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 65,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 547.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 131,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 161.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.