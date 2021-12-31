DSC Advisors, L.P. Buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, VYNE Therapeutics Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, eHealth Inc, United States Steel Corp

New Purchases: BMRN, ZBH, GENI, AMD, SNOW, AMAT, ETN, FOSL, QQQ,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, VYNE Therapeutics Inc, HyreCar Inc, Genius Sports, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, eHealth Inc, United States Steel Corp, ComSovereign Holding Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSC Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, DSC Advisors, L.P. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 30.74% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 109,884 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 65,000 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,300 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 70,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.254000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 40,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $298.792500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.341100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc by 131.91%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.19. The stock is now traded at around $0.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,551,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 475.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $212.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in 3M Co by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in ComSovereign Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.16.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.