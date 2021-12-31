Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
DSC Advisors, L.P. Buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, VYNE Therapeutics Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, eHealth Inc, United States Steel Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company DSC Advisors, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, VYNE Therapeutics Inc, HyreCar Inc, Genius Sports, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, eHealth Inc, United States Steel Corp, ComSovereign Holding Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSC Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, DSC Advisors, L.P. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DSC Advisors, L.P.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 30.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 109,884 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 65,000 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,300 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 70,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.254000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 40,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $298.792500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.341100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

DSC Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc by 131.91%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.19. The stock is now traded at around $0.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,551,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 475.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $212.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in 3M Co by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

DSC Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: ComSovereign Holding Corp (COMS)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in ComSovereign Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.16.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

DSC Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.



