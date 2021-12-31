Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco Buys Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Banco Santander Chile, The Carlyle Group Inc, Sells General Motors Co, GCM Grosvenor Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc

New Purchases: HOV, BSAC, CG, PFBC, SII, TRTN, PGR, ACGL, BKU, REFI, DOUG, KMPR, ALL, CND, TCBX, RNR, CARV, FINW,

HOV, BSAC, CG, PFBC, SII, TRTN, PGR, ACGL, BKU, REFI, DOUG, KMPR, ALL, CND, TCBX, RNR, CARV, FINW, Added Positions: AFG, BRDG, VRTS, BYFC, FTAI, WMPN,

AFG, BRDG, VRTS, BYFC, FTAI, WMPN, Reduced Positions: RCII, FNF, BYRN, ARGO, AFCG, EQH, GT, AMRK, AJG,

RCII, FNF, BYRN, ARGO, AFCG, EQH, GT, AMRK, AJG, Sold Out: GM, GCMG, COWN, BAP, BRP, NTB, CAI, PWP, LNC, PRA, BILL, SLM, DOMA, GRIN, IFS, KPLT,

Investment company Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco Current Portfolio ) buys Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Banco Santander Chile, The Carlyle Group Inc, Preferred Bank, Sprott Inc, sells General Motors Co, GCM Grosvenor Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Cowen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco. As of 2021Q4, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco owns 34 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) - 421,733 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 1,206,639 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 539,457 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.08% Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) - 684,676 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 94,622 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $98.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 121,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Banco Santander Chile. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 883,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 200,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Preferred Bank. The purchase prices were between $66 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $69.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 136,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Sprott Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 191,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 137,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 97.89%. The purchase prices were between $127.52 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $137.67. The stock is now traded at around $138.028100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 106,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Broadway Financial Corp by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.31 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.737900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,264,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $11.16.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.71.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $38.03.