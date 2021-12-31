GRS Advisors, LLC Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kite Realty Group Trust, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Vornado Realty Trust

New Purchases: TNL, KRG, DLR, IRT, CWK, GLPI, TCN, WH, WE, EPRT, BXP, TRNO, DBRG, DRE, MTH, PHM, ACC, EQR,

TNL, KRG, DLR, IRT, CWK, GLPI, TCN, WH, WE, EPRT, BXP, TRNO, DBRG, DRE, MTH, PHM, ACC, EQR, Added Positions: AMT, WFG, WD, SUI, XHR, REXR, INVH, RADI, PK, SAFE, NSA, KIM, LSI, VTR,

AMT, WFG, WD, SUI, XHR, REXR, INVH, RADI, PK, SAFE, NSA, KIM, LSI, VTR, Reduced Positions: ESS, SBAC, RHP, JLL, SPG,

ESS, SBAC, RHP, JLL, SPG, Sold Out: MAA, VNO, GMRE, COR, VICI, O, FRT, DRH, AKR, ONL,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kite Realty Group Trust, Digital Realty Trust Inc, American Tower Corp, Independence Realty Trust Inc, sells Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Global Medical REIT Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GRS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GRS Advisors, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 93,272 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.08% Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 493,306 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) - 1,113,564 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. New Position West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 229,944 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.20% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 265,998 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.46%

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 493,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 1,113,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 110,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 605,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 674,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 275,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 138.08%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $229.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 93,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 78.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 229,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 166.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 78,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $189.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 54,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $20.12, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 602,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 265,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.83, with an estimated average price of $16.51.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.