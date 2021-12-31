Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys MetroCity Bankshares Inc, First Internet Bancorp, Sells PAE Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, OPKO Health Inc

- New Purchases: MCBS, INBK,
- Added Positions: AMEH, CUTR, JYNT, CDXC, HROW,
- Reduced Positions: CWK, OPK, AMKR, ESGR, LHCG, DGICA, UFPI, EBS, CNXN, PATK, BECN, OTTR, CHX, SMCI, RUSHA, TTEC, COKE, CCRN, PCH, ALKS, USM, KELYA, BPMC, SSP, PLUS, FOR, NWLI, PAHC, EYE, WMK, GOLF, KE, MYGN, CRVL, MGEE, MMI, OSIS, CMPR, LE, MLI, RYI, SHOO, NXGN, SASR, CSGS, ACAD, ATLC, VTOL, DORM, WIRE, KRO, MBIN, ONEW, IDT, IRWD, NTUS, RBBN, THRM, ZEUS, ORGO, OFIX, PTCT, CHRS, GDEN, HALO, INVA, MATW, RMR, SCVL, VLGEA, AROC, CVLT, PFC, ICFI, IOSP, MGY, SMTC, ULH, WSBF, CRMT, CORT, DNLI, FELE, IESC, KFRC, NOVT, UVSP, ALRS, HBNC, ITIC, JOUT, KW, MDXG, PSB, REX, RES, SENEA, PRDO, DAKT, DLTH, LCUT, LBC, PBYI, RDUS, SPFI, ACEL, AMAL, CCNE, CPSI, HBB, HSTM, HOFT, CASA, UEIC, VNDA, EBTC, HWKN, QMCO, RLGT, RMNI, ATRS, BRY, DZSI, FMNB, FSP, HBT, BDSI, CPRX, RCKY, SMBC, INFU, LMAT, MHLD, PGEN, SIGA, TRUE, VCEL, VMD,
- Sold Out: PAE, DXPE, CTBI, GIC, GIC, USNA, HRMY, SRDX, CCBG, ALTR, CARG, MPAA, FSBW, CSII, TNC, BFST, MOFG, MYE, MBWM, ORRF, CAC, APEI, MRTN, XPRO, LPG, ATCX, BCOV, ADMS, FLXN,
For the details of Zebra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zebra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zebra Capital Management LLC
- OPKO Health Inc (OPK) - 351,745 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.01%
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 17,201 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.84%
- Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 65,283 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.93%
- Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) - 48,488 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 5,260 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.72%
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MetroCity Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PAE Inc (PAE)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.Sold Out: DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DXP Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $35.83, with an estimated average price of $30.33.Sold Out: Global Industrial Co (GIC)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Global Industrial Co. The sale prices were between $37.75 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $41.08.Sold Out: Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $41.87 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $43.62.Sold Out: Global Industrial Co (GIC)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Global Industrial Co. The sale prices were between $37.75 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $41.08.Sold Out: Surmodics Inc (SRDX)
Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Surmodics Inc. The sale prices were between $43.21 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $50.22.
