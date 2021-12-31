Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Formula Growth Ltd Buys PagSeguro Digital, Zillow Group Inc, StoneCo, Sells Vonage Holdings Corp, Crocs Inc, Victoria's Secret

Investment company Formula Growth Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys PagSeguro Digital, Zillow Group Inc, StoneCo, Teradata Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells Vonage Holdings Corp, Crocs Inc, Victoria's Secret, Simon Property Group Inc, Paramount Global during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formula Growth Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Formula Growth Ltd owns 138 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FORMULA GROWTH LTD
  1. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 98,411 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.77%
  2. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 113,115 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.04%
  3. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 159,774 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.63%
  4. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 59,418 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.85%
  5. Under Armour Inc (UA) - 807,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.26%
New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 172,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 535,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 88,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 213,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 1021.57%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 517,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 159,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 220.53%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 113,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $148.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 98,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 182,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.

Sold Out: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7.



