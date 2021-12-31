Formula Growth Ltd Buys PagSeguro Digital, Zillow Group Inc, StoneCo, Sells Vonage Holdings Corp, Crocs Inc, Victoria's Secret

New Purchases: Z, STNE, TDC, JETS, HEES, IMAX, KFY, BXC, GES, RMAX, EDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PagSeguro Digital, Zillow Group Inc, StoneCo, Teradata Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells Vonage Holdings Corp, Crocs Inc, Victoria's Secret, Simon Property Group Inc, Paramount Global during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formula Growth Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Formula Growth Ltd owns 138 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 98,411 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.77% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 113,115 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.04% Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 159,774 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.63% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 59,418 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.85% Under Armour Inc (UA) - 807,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.26%

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 172,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 535,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 88,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 213,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 1021.57%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 517,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $115.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 159,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 220.53%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 113,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $148.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 98,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 182,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7.