Aua Capital Management, Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Chevron Corp, Sells Commercial Metals Co, KB Home, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

- New Purchases: DE, XRAY, DCI, VIRT, LITE, KTB, CCSI,
- Added Positions: PFE, JPM, CVX, MO, MSFT, MA, SUB, VUG, VIG, SHY, CSCO, IWM, UPS, WMT, VCSH, VWO, PG, TMO, HD, UNH, AMGN, V, PM, UNP, FB, ABBV, VT, VXF, DD, GD, AXP, GS, BLK, CAT, BND, TEL, WFC, CMCSA, SBUX, TFC, ORCL, VCIT, MDT, ELAN, AYI, EVTC, W, APLE, TDOC, ATKR, SMPL, CNXC, DOX, TNET, CR, CLH, JNJ, MMSI, NKE, LPX, LSTR, O, RRX, SF, TFX, LBAI, DIOD, IART, FORM, EVR, EXLS, FLEX, FCN, VIVO, AMPH, SSNC,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, EFA, SHM, XLK, VTV, SANM, RCII, SLB, SWX, SNX, UTHR, KMPR, POR, PRIM, PRI, DOOR, TSC, BLD, MEDP, REZI, DOW, CTVA, SLVM, IYK, GTN, AON, CADE, CADE, BRKR, BLDR, CSGS, CMC, EME, XOM, FNB, FHI, FCNCA, AMKR, HRB, ZD, JBL, KBH, JEF, MDU, MTZ, MTH, VTRS, NXST,
- Sold Out: NTGR, QRTEA, VRSK, ZWS, KHC, KD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,508 shares, 28.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 130,667 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 88,155 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 59,859 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 71,343 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $369.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)
Aua Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 37 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 4472.22%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 88.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 118.44%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Aua Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.Sold Out: Netgear Inc (NTGR)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netgear Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $29.73.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Aua Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.
