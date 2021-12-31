German American Bancorp, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

New Purchases: F, QCOM, TT, MO, FBHS, MDY, XLK, XLC, SYBT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co, Qualcomm Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Altria Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, German American Bancorp, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, German American Bancorp, Inc. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 802,976 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 1,014,902 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 491,025 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 106,749 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,460 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.