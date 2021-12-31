IAG Wealth Partners, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Sells SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Philip Morris Internatio

New Purchases: MMIT, AVEM, OMFS, SPSB, IUSB, ESGU, GOVT, SCHK, XT, FALN, CION, KOMP, LIT, MUST, PREF, SHAG, HYLB, VEA, VLUE, XSMO, EES, EFV, ARE, DGRS, EGP, FR, JPC, SHOP, BCOW, IGSB, COMT, RIVN, ESGE, DLTR, DIAL, TIGO, OKE, VRTX, WFC, SCHH, IDT, NUEM, GNT, ZDGE, RFL, IXN, IXG, BRF, LTH,

MMIT, AVEM, OMFS, SPSB, IUSB, ESGU, GOVT, SCHK, XT, FALN, CION, KOMP, LIT, MUST, PREF, SHAG, HYLB, VEA, VLUE, XSMO, EES, EFV, ARE, DGRS, EGP, FR, JPC, SHOP, BCOW, IGSB, COMT, RIVN, ESGE, DLTR, DIAL, TIGO, OKE, VRTX, WFC, SCHH, IDT, NUEM, GNT, ZDGE, RFL, IXN, IXG, BRF, LTH, Added Positions: DLN, GSIE, SPDW, SPMO, GSLC, JHMM, DON, CWI, AVDV, GTO, MSFT, CSB, SO, PBUS, SPEM, COST, HD, SPYV, CVX, INTC, DBEF, VUG, TIP, MLPX, SPAB, PFE, IYE, IWM, SLYV, JSML, MBB, MUB, DTD, VTV, XLRE, XSOE, EFG, GNRC, WEC, IEFA, CCI, TGT, ASML, AMZN, AMT, BP, VEU, VBR, BTI, CVS, JPM, QCOM, RCL, TXN, NUSC, NUDM, ET, AVGO, MMM, EMB, ITOT,

DLN, GSIE, SPDW, SPMO, GSLC, JHMM, DON, CWI, AVDV, GTO, MSFT, CSB, SO, PBUS, SPEM, COST, HD, SPYV, CVX, INTC, DBEF, VUG, TIP, MLPX, SPAB, PFE, IYE, IWM, SLYV, JSML, MBB, MUB, DTD, VTV, XLRE, XSOE, EFG, GNRC, WEC, IEFA, CCI, TGT, ASML, AMZN, AMT, BP, VEU, VBR, BTI, CVS, JPM, QCOM, RCL, TXN, NUSC, NUDM, ET, AVGO, MMM, EMB, ITOT, Reduced Positions: SPLG, IVV, SMLV, JSMD, AGG, SPTM, MTUM, RODM, GEM, MRK, MO, VTI, VIG, SPMD, MDYV, AGGY, DES, SPYG, PG, IWF, OGE, LQD, IWP, HRL, IJR, SPY, VB, USB, VSS, WPC, VZ, PIN, QQQ, ENG, T, SCHX, SLV, C, CSCO, SPLV, CCL, VOO, AEE, AAPL, FEX, OEG, UNP, DIS, TSLA, GM, LPI, OGN, MGEE, LLY, LOW, IEMG, IJH, IWD, GOOGL, MDYG, F,

SPLG, IVV, SMLV, JSMD, AGG, SPTM, MTUM, RODM, GEM, MRK, MO, VTI, VIG, SPMD, MDYV, AGGY, DES, SPYG, PG, IWF, OGE, LQD, IWP, HRL, IJR, SPY, VB, USB, VSS, WPC, VZ, PIN, QQQ, ENG, T, SCHX, SLV, C, CSCO, SPLV, CCL, VOO, AEE, AAPL, FEX, OEG, UNP, DIS, TSLA, GM, LPI, OGN, MGEE, LLY, LOW, IEMG, IJH, IWD, GOOGL, MDYG, F, Sold Out: ORCL, PM, PEP, MDLZ, DWM, QUAD, VTEB, VNLA, KHC, VGT, FHLC, FLOT, JNK, MINT, PKB, TLT, OTIS, VXF, BNDX, HOOD, CL, CARR, SOLO, ZTO, CGC, ALSN, IONS, ORAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF, Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, sells SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Oracle Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC owns 411 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iag+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 651,411 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 867,432 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,491 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 280,291 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 604,896 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 299,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 115.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 306,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.12 and $65.46, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $58.823800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 40.62%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 324.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 267.56%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $51.19 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quad/Graphics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.54 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.09.