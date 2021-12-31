Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Broadcom Inc, Siemens AG, Mondelez International Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP,

New Purchases: AVGO, TTE, SLB, UBER, QCOM, UPS, STZ, SIMO, SPOT, IWD, JUST,

Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Siemens AG, Mondelez International Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Schlumberger, sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, , NextEra Energy Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 384,420 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,766 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,446 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,032 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.16% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 52,972 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $592.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 17,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 143,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 188,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 135,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $217.614000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.177400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Siemens AG by 664.04%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $87.96, with an estimated average price of $83.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 136,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 153.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 252,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 395,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 329,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 50.04%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $129.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 133,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 342.16%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 52,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $83.83.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.16%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3202.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 8,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 39.17%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 224,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.93%. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 128,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 40.61%. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 41,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 34.01%. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 154,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in BAE Systems PLC by 39.99%. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 214,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.