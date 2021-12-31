Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Broadcom Inc, Siemens AG, Mondelez International Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP,

- New Purchases: AVGO, TTE, SLB, UBER, QCOM, UPS, STZ, SIMO, SPOT, IWD, JUST,
- Added Positions: SIEGY, MDLZ, PHM, KO, CCK, CVX, C, VST, GOOGL, DPSGY, XRAY, TMUS, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, BAC, PNC, JPM, TFC, BAESY, CB, EMR, RTX, FCX, NRG, ABT, COST, KMB, TMO, NSRGY, JNJ, AAPL, SSREY, HHC, UNH, BWEL, MSFT, PEP, MMM, UL, V, FB, LDOS, TSLA, PG, MDT, CL, BRK.B, BDX, ADP, VTRS, EL, CVS,
- Sold Out: NEP, EPD, TGP, NEE, MMP, MPLX, KW, XEL, AEE, D, DTE, WY, EVA, PEAK, VZ, NGG, CMRE, T, EONGY, PLD, WMB, ET, DTEGY, IBDRY, AB, KMI, ENLAY, STAG, RVT, ENB, PAGP, CTT, BIF,
These are the top 5 holdings of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 384,420 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,766 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,446 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,032 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.16%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 52,972 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $592.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 17,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 143,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 188,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 135,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $217.614000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $154.177400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 25,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Siemens AG (SIEGY)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Siemens AG by 664.04%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $87.96, with an estimated average price of $83.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 136,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 153.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 252,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 395,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 329,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 50.04%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $129.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 133,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 342.16%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 52,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $83.83.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: (TGP)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.16%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3202.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 8,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 39.17%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 224,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.93%. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $139.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 128,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 40.61%. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 41,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 34.01%. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 154,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BAE Systems PLC (BAESY)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in BAE Systems PLC by 39.99%. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Beach Investment Counsel Inc still held 214,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.
