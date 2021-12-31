Viking Global Investors LP Buys Roivant Sciences, Twilio Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, McDonald's Corp, Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: ROIV, TWLO, WDAY, AON, RIVN, GLBE, BMRN, TTWO, FDX, AIG, LI, SE, WDC, Z, IFF, SQ, XPEV, KKR, AMED, BEKE, PHM, BHVN, APO, ABMD, TDCX, LIAN,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Viking Global Investors LP Current Portfolio ) buys Roivant Sciences, Twilio Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Workday Inc, Aon PLC, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, McDonald's Corp, Snowflake Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Global Investors LP. As of 2021Q4, Viking Global Investors LP owns 105 stocks with a total value of $34.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) - 311,971,018 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% General Electric Co (GE) - 18,041,156 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 13,148,287 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.59% Humana Inc (HUM) - 2,663,368 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 17,603,102 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 88,238,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $163.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,980,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,751,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $315.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,510,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,204,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,038,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 176.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 18,961,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,148,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.62%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $218.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,971,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3297.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 278,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 149.13%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,315,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,852,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 67.95%. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $238.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 958,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 68.97%. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $597.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 395,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 60.16%. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $243.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 983,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 74.15%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 1,815,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 3,765,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 39.07%. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 3,951,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.