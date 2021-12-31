Viking Global Investors LP Buys Roivant Sciences, Twilio Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, McDonald's Corp, Snowflake Inc

- New Purchases: ROIV, TWLO, WDAY, AON, RIVN, GLBE, BMRN, TTWO, FDX, AIG, LI, SE, WDC, Z, IFF, SQ, XPEV, KKR, AMED, BEKE, PHM, BHVN, APO, ABMD, TDCX, LIAN,
- Added Positions: BSX, TMUS, V, AMZN, RPRX, HDB, CMCSA, UBER, CB, GE, CRL, DNA, MTCH, DE, AVTR, FB, COUP, BAM, NTLA, TMO, MMC, LH, GH, AMP, ZLAB, PHVS,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, PANW, FLT, BMY, JD, RUN, PTON, FTCH, NOW, MSFT, FTV, TSLA, ZBH, MOH, HUM, PODD, CNC, ZI, WTW, PVH, OLPX, AIZ, SMFR, BKNG, THC, GRCL, PH, AHCO, CTLT, LAD, DAWN, ICVX, MEKA,
- Sold Out: FIS, SNOW, PINS, IBN, ZM, UNH, NFLX, CP, IR, ALGN, ILMN, ATVI, MET, AVIR, BILI, EM,
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) - 311,971,018 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 18,041,156 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 13,148,287 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.59%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 2,663,368 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 17,603,102 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 88,238,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $163.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 2,980,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,751,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $315.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,510,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,204,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,038,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 176.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 18,961,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,148,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.62%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $218.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,971,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3297.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 278,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 149.13%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,315,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,852,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 67.95%. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $238.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 958,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 68.97%. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $597.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 395,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 60.16%. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $243.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 983,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 74.15%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 1,815,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JD.com Inc (JD)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 48.39%. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 3,765,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 39.07%. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 3,951,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.
