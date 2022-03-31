Centric Wealth Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund, Energy Transfer LP

New Purchases: COWZ, SCHH, MBB, IEF, IGLB, PAA, ZROZ, IAU, SPLV, IWD, XLV, DEF, QUAL, SDY, USDU, NIO, PDO, DB, TFX, F, IDEX,

COWZ, SCHH, MBB, IEF, IGLB, PAA, ZROZ, IAU, SPLV, IWD, XLV, DEF, QUAL, SDY, USDU, NIO, PDO, DB, TFX, F, IDEX, Added Positions: BABA, C, BAC, FNGU, MUB, XLU, XLP, RORO, GOOG, MSFT, VLTA, AMZN, PFF, PG, SBUX, PTIN, GLD, BERY, V, MA, WMT, TGT, TROW, ZTS, ABT, NFLX, NVDA, MRK, KO, GRMN, BBY, ADP, AMGN, HON, ADBE, INTC, JNJ, AMD, ADI, ACN, BRK.B, ZIM, ATKR, BA, CVS, MS, CDW, CLF, COST, UNP, TMO, TJX, GOOGL, HD, CRM, QCOM, PFE, SCHW, AVGO, WBA, GSK, NSC, ASML,

BABA, C, BAC, FNGU, MUB, XLU, XLP, RORO, GOOG, MSFT, VLTA, AMZN, PFF, PG, SBUX, PTIN, GLD, BERY, V, MA, WMT, TGT, TROW, ZTS, ABT, NFLX, NVDA, MRK, KO, GRMN, BBY, ADP, AMGN, HON, ADBE, INTC, JNJ, AMD, ADI, ACN, BRK.B, ZIM, ATKR, BA, CVS, MS, CDW, CLF, COST, UNP, TMO, TJX, GOOGL, HD, CRM, QCOM, PFE, SCHW, AVGO, WBA, GSK, NSC, ASML, Reduced Positions: SCHD, ET, EMB, QQQ, MTUM, AAPL, DIS, PTBD, PYPL, CRWD, LLY, NVO, RODM, CVX, IYY, IVV, IVOL, GIIX, VZ, ABBV, CSCO, FCX, JPM, AXP,

SCHD, ET, EMB, QQQ, MTUM, AAPL, DIS, PTBD, PYPL, CRWD, LLY, NVO, RODM, CVX, IYY, IVV, IVOL, GIIX, VZ, ABBV, CSCO, FCX, JPM, AXP, Sold Out: CEW, BIZD, BKLN, CWB, XLK, XLY, XLB, UWM, XLI, SPHB, MDY, OXY, VTWO, IQLT, BLK, GE, BUSE, AGRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund, Energy Transfer LP, VanEck BDC Income ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centric Wealth Management. As of 2022Q1, Centric Wealth Management owns 151 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centric Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centric+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 379,290 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,075 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 121,639 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6691.68% Citigroup Inc (C) - 181,441 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.43% Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 114,653 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 114,653 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 97,428 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,227 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,939 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $67.89, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,376 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 200,175 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 6691.68%. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 121,639 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 98.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 181,441 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 682.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 92,102 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 by 435.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 125,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1094.97%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $68.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 49,441 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund. The sale prices were between $16.62 and $17.77, with an estimated average price of $17.29.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.75.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The sale prices were between $16.53 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $17.2.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.43 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $76.31.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95.

Centric Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 94.68%. The sale prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Centric Wealth Management still held 3,625 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 64.65%. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Centric Wealth Management still held 218,709 shares as of 2022-03-31.