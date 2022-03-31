Centric Wealth Management Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund, Energy Transfer LP
- New Purchases: COWZ, SCHH, MBB, IEF, IGLB, PAA, ZROZ, IAU, SPLV, IWD, XLV, DEF, QUAL, SDY, USDU, NIO, PDO, DB, TFX, F, IDEX,
- Added Positions: BABA, C, BAC, FNGU, MUB, XLU, XLP, RORO, GOOG, MSFT, VLTA, AMZN, PFF, PG, SBUX, PTIN, GLD, BERY, V, MA, WMT, TGT, TROW, ZTS, ABT, NFLX, NVDA, MRK, KO, GRMN, BBY, ADP, AMGN, HON, ADBE, INTC, JNJ, AMD, ADI, ACN, BRK.B, ZIM, ATKR, BA, CVS, MS, CDW, CLF, COST, UNP, TMO, TJX, GOOGL, HD, CRM, QCOM, PFE, SCHW, AVGO, WBA, GSK, NSC, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, ET, EMB, QQQ, MTUM, AAPL, DIS, PTBD, PYPL, CRWD, LLY, NVO, RODM, CVX, IYY, IVV, IVOL, GIIX, VZ, ABBV, CSCO, FCX, JPM, AXP,
- Sold Out: CEW, BIZD, BKLN, CWB, XLK, XLY, XLB, UWM, XLI, SPHB, MDY, OXY, VTWO, IQLT, BLK, GE, BUSE, AGRX,
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 379,290 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,075 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 121,639 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6691.68%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 181,441 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.43%
- Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 114,653 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 114,653 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 97,428 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,227 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,939 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $67.89, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,376 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 200,175 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 6691.68%. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 121,639 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 98.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 181,441 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 682.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 92,102 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 (FNGU)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 by 435.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 125,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1094.97%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $68.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 49,441 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund. The sale prices were between $16.62 and $17.77, with an estimated average price of $17.29.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.75.Sold Out: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The sale prices were between $16.53 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $17.2.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.43 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $76.31.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95.Reduced: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Centric Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 94.68%. The sale prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Centric Wealth Management still held 3,625 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Centric Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 64.65%. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Centric Wealth Management still held 218,709 shares as of 2022-03-31.
