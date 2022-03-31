Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- New Purchases: IYR, SRLN, GS, DMAY, ADBE, IBMQ, BSCP, IBMP, BSCT, PSBQ, ISTB, EFV, IBDV,
- Added Positions: BND, VTV, SCHB, VTI, BSCO, IVV, AMZN, BSCM, SPHQ, BSCQ, JPST, BSCS, AGG, ACWX, CSM, SCHX, XLRE, MSFT, IBMO, IBMM, BSCU, MUB, JMBS, LIN, VEA, DNOV, VOO, BLK, VUG, IBMK, FB, IBML, CRM, DIS, VMC, IBMN, GOOGL, PYPL, ROP, BSCN, BAC, TLT, COF, SHY, CVS, VO, CVX, CSCO, PRFZ, IDEV, IEMG, SPDW, GOOG, MRK, ABT, AMAT, BRK.B, STZ, DHR, JNJ, NKE, PFE, PG, PEG, WBA, TSN, ESGV, APD, AMT, ZTS, BX, FIS, KO, COST, LLY, QCOM, LH, MCD, CB, IEFA, IVW, PLXS,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, MTUM, HYLB, MOAT, VWO, VCIT, SWAN, USMV, VXUS, OVL, ARKK, ALL, ECL, INTC, SPEM, VXF, GSEW, JAGG, VZ, IEF, SPTI, PRF, GVI, VGIT, PCY, AAPL, NVDA, FMB, GINN, GSY, HPQ, DFEB, SBUX, TMO, SWK, BWX, IJR, UNP, TRV, MCK, LOW, EMR, SPLV, FAUG, IWM, IYW, LQD, AFL, NOBL, PXH, SCHF, FNOV, SPIB, FMAY, TXN, FISV, CPRT, HD, IBM, KMB, BAM, MTD, MCO, TJX, TGT, UNH, WMT, BBY, ASB, NCBS, ACN, MRNA, DES, FINX, FFEB, VBR, XLF, BAX, BMY, AMGN, CSX, DTE, GD, GE, HST, MDT, MDY, UL, IDV, WEC, PM, AVGO, GLD, EFA,
- Sold Out: TIP, VWOB, SPIP, XBI, TROW, ARKG, HFXI, CMI, GL,
For the details of Legacy Private Trust Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+private+trust+co./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Private Trust Co.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 263,712 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 599,339 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.67%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 246,768 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 900,266 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 435,074 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $114.78, with an estimated average price of $105.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.783200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,266 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May (DMAY)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.675700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,086 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,910 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 768.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.266400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 323,727 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 527.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 99,664 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 454,436 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.71%. The purchase prices were between $21 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 454,633 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.02%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3043.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 412,313 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7.Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.6 and $76.12, with an estimated average price of $71.89.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $29.6 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.31.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $81.07 and $115.44, with an estimated average price of $92.34.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $134.46 and $195.12, with an estimated average price of $154.55.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $38.15 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $47.68.
