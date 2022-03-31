Allied Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, AbbVie Inc, Sells , Zebra Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: SHEL, SHEL, ABBV, GERN,
- Added Positions: VHT, MMM, MDT, FDX, MRK, JNJ, KMB, CAT, IBM, JPM, LMT, WMT, RTX, USB, BAC, MSFT, EMR, PG, PEP, OTIS, STT, AAPL, ABT, TTE, SYY, PFE, WFC, DE, LOW, VGT, TGT, MCD, DNP, FIBK, BA,
- Reduced Positions: HD,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, ZBRA,
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 107,427 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,917 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,740 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 70,977 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 121,494 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 168,990 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $169.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Geron Corp (GERN)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Geron Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.99 and $1.6, with an estimated average price of $1.12. The stock is now traded at around $1.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,799 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89. The stock is now traded at around $388.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,403 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $269.69, with an estimated average price of $249.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $380.09 and $587.6, with an estimated average price of $459.88.
