Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Phreesia Inc, Lam Research Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, Apple Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Phreesia Inc, Lam Research Corp, Morgan Stanley, Acuity Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC. As of 2020Q3, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PINS, BBY, STM, CMG, NLOK, PTON, AEO, TWTR, UPS, PM, PFE, COST, HLT, ISRG, TGT, APH, ATVI, ADPT, AAN, DE, SHO, CVNA, NLS, KGC, MO, SPLK, EAT, LITE, MELI, NIO, CNK, MTCH, CFX, SPOT, IPOB, DNLI, CACC, KODK, VRM,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 209,200 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,977 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.39% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 161,422 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% JD.com Inc (JD) - 567,394 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 194,285 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 596,458 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 214,940 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 555,548 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1308.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 12,582 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 727,030 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $120.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 102.06%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $282.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 209,200 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 77.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 337,117 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 493.47%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 296,735 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 175.16%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $199.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 113,661 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3264.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,977 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 296.81%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $222.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 77,287 shares as of .

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $27 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $29.78.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7.