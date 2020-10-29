Kanawha Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Phillips 66, Devon Energy Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Kanawha Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, FedEx Corp, sells Phillips 66, Devon Energy Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kanawha Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Kanawha Capital Management Llc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $868 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDX, CMI, HON, EWJ, IWB, VUG, XTRM,

FDX, CMI, HON, EWJ, IWB, VUG, XTRM, Added Positions: BSCM, BSCL, MUB, BSV, MINT, CSCO, D, ADP, USB, BDX, CVS, INTC, VEA, JPM, CARR, RTX, VZ, CB, SCHD, XYL, IWD, IJR, TFC, UL, PFE, MET, IBM, GSK, XOM, COP, IEFA, VEU, VOO, VT, XLP, IGSB, BSCK, GOOG, WMT, TXN, SBUX, NSRGY, FMC, AMGN,

BSCM, BSCL, MUB, BSV, MINT, CSCO, D, ADP, USB, BDX, CVS, INTC, VEA, JPM, CARR, RTX, VZ, CB, SCHD, XYL, IWD, IJR, TFC, UL, PFE, MET, IBM, GSK, XOM, COP, IEFA, VEU, VOO, VT, XLP, IGSB, BSCK, GOOG, WMT, TXN, SBUX, NSRGY, FMC, AMGN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, WFC, IVV, RDS.A, T, OTIS, DXJ, ORCL, ITW, HD, IWM, DVN, TQQQ, CERN, AMCR, DELL, PM, VTI, SLB, BP, QCOM, FLOT, PNC, GLD, BLK, KMB, HEDJ, CAT, GE, IWF, DD, IWR, VAW, GNR, QQQ, IEV, XLE, DVY, BIV, XLI, GIS, AYI, AFL, MO, BAC, CSX, KMX, CTAS, DOV, DUK, CTVA, GPC, ITT, TT, NVDA, PPG, YUM, RDS.B, V, NSRGF,

AAPL, MSFT, WFC, IVV, RDS.A, T, OTIS, DXJ, ORCL, ITW, HD, IWM, DVN, TQQQ, CERN, AMCR, DELL, PM, VTI, SLB, BP, QCOM, FLOT, PNC, GLD, BLK, KMB, HEDJ, CAT, GE, IWF, DD, IWR, VAW, GNR, QQQ, IEV, XLE, DVY, BIV, XLI, GIS, AYI, AFL, MO, BAC, CSX, KMX, CTAS, DOV, DUK, CTVA, GPC, ITT, TT, NVDA, PPG, YUM, RDS.B, V, NSRGF, Sold Out: PSX, MDRR,

For the details of KANAWHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kanawha+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,325 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 388,971 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 201,582 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 182,870 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 155,779 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,437 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $225.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 882 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $185.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $164.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 212.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,125 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 88,985 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,832 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,663 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,499 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $1.03 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.51.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 28.61%. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Kanawha Capital Management Llc still held 8,210 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 52.94%. The sale prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01. The stock is now traded at around $126.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Kanawha Capital Management Llc still held 1,600 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 61.71%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Kanawha Capital Management Llc still held 11,933 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 24.91%. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $109.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Kanawha Capital Management Llc still held 2,122 shares as of .

Kanawha Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in BP PLC by 22.68%. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Kanawha Capital Management Llc still held 14,220 shares as of .