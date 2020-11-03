Hallmark Capital Management Inc Buys Dollar General Corp, Ciena Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, CDW Corp, Carter's Inc

Wayne, NJ, based Investment company Hallmark Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Ciena Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, ISHARES TRUST, CVS Health Corp, sells Walmart Inc, CDW Corp, Carter's Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Hallmark Capital Management Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $908 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DG, CIEN, AAP, GPC, POR, KMI, PAYX, BRK.B, ADBE,

DG, CIEN, AAP, GPC, POR, KMI, PAYX, BRK.B, ADBE, Added Positions: IWF, CVS, EVRG, NEM, STWD, CI, GILD, PB, VST, IEFA, MTUM, VTV, JNJ, VOE, IVW, VOT, VBK, VUG, T, COST, IVV, GSLC, XLY, GE, VGT, XLI, MET, IJS, DEO,

IWF, CVS, EVRG, NEM, STWD, CI, GILD, PB, VST, IEFA, MTUM, VTV, JNJ, VOE, IVW, VOT, VBK, VUG, T, COST, IVV, GSLC, XLY, GE, VGT, XLI, MET, IJS, DEO, Reduced Positions: WMT, AAPL, FB, MTB, SPR, XOM, COP, MSFT, AMGN, ACN, PGR, UPS, CMCSA, EBAY, PG, OMC, TMUS, ABT, AVGO, MRK, AVGOP.PFD, PFE, HD, AIZ, CMI, QCOM, KR, LH, ABBV, ANTM, WM, VZ, UNP, CE, LMT, DIS, SON, MSM, PEG, EMR, MCD, HPQ, PEP, JPM, ORCL, PPL, SPY, MAA, LYB, LSI, MPW, TRV, VWO, BAC, SWK, BMY, PM, HON, IJH, AEP, BAX, TFC, DGX, PYPL, FHN, NTAP, INGR, MA, IWD, INTC, NNN, VYM, BX, ETN, ZTS, EPI, USB, PRU, UNH, FDX, XLC, XLK, XLF, XLV, CTAS, HST, PNC, MDLZ,

WMT, AAPL, FB, MTB, SPR, XOM, COP, MSFT, AMGN, ACN, PGR, UPS, CMCSA, EBAY, PG, OMC, TMUS, ABT, AVGO, MRK, AVGOP.PFD, PFE, HD, AIZ, CMI, QCOM, KR, LH, ABBV, ANTM, WM, VZ, UNP, CE, LMT, DIS, SON, MSM, PEG, EMR, MCD, HPQ, PEP, JPM, ORCL, PPL, SPY, MAA, LYB, LSI, MPW, TRV, VWO, BAC, SWK, BMY, PM, HON, IJH, AEP, BAX, TFC, DGX, PYPL, FHN, NTAP, INGR, MA, IWD, INTC, NNN, VYM, BX, ETN, ZTS, EPI, USB, PRU, UNH, FDX, XLC, XLK, XLF, XLV, CTAS, HST, PNC, MDLZ, Sold Out: CDW, CRI, D, MXIM, WBA, AFL, FISV, APD, CLX, DOV, BK, DTE, IRM, APTV, IBB, VFH,

For the details of HALLMARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hallmark+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,020 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,009 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 89,478 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 57,888 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,052 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 80,763 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $39.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 389,550 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.75 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $150.49. The stock is now traded at around $156.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 98,823 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $97.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,852 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 63,790 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 184,360 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 92.12%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $214.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,989 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $59.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 281,984 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 225,383 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 183,978 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $144.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,316 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,096 shares as of .

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.