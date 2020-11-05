West Coast Financial LLC Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Merck Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Sells Cummins Inc, FedEx Corp, Legg Mason Inc

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company West Coast Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Merck Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Cummins Inc, FedEx Corp, Legg Mason Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Coast Financial LLC. As of 2020Q3, West Coast Financial LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 752,365 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 141,242 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,820 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 36,792 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,634 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $107.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 38,440 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 54,777 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,559 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $164.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,727 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,711 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 83.83%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 95,373 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 61.47%. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 101,143 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 181.63%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,171 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 184,755 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 104.26%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $131.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,983 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,184 shares as of .

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.