EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys PotlatchDeltic Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Eversource Energy, Brown-Forman Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PotlatchDeltic Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, American Tower Corp, Marriott International Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells AT&T Inc, Eversource Energy, Brown-Forman Corp, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2020Q3, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCH, AMT, DXC, DRI, PKI, TSLA,

PCH, AMT, DXC, DRI, PKI, TSLA, Added Positions: NKE, TXN, ICE, MAR, ABBV, CME, PFE, BMY, FNV, DIS, TPL, BDX, PEP, LTRX, CAT, SEIC, V, FDX, CVX, SBUX, NVS, PANW, MMM, ARKK, BAC, LMT, CMI, NVO, CERN, ABT, INMD, AIG, CVS, RTX, USB, SRCL, MTG, SLB, MMP, BBSI, ARMK, WTTR, CARR,

NKE, TXN, ICE, MAR, ABBV, CME, PFE, BMY, FNV, DIS, TPL, BDX, PEP, LTRX, CAT, SEIC, V, FDX, CVX, SBUX, NVS, PANW, MMM, ARKK, BAC, LMT, CMI, NVO, CERN, ABT, INMD, AIG, CVS, RTX, USB, SRCL, MTG, SLB, MMP, BBSI, ARMK, WTTR, CARR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, BA, MSFT, BF.B, SNA, LOW, CSGP, IBM, SIVB, SPY, NVDA, VB, MRK, UNP, XOM, JNJ, PEG, TMO, VZ,

AAPL, AMZN, BA, MSFT, BF.B, SNA, LOW, CSGP, IBM, SIVB, SPY, NVDA, VB, MRK, UNP, XOM, JNJ, PEG, TMO, VZ, Sold Out: T, ES,

For the details of EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagleclaw+capital+managment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,640 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13% Nike Inc (NKE) - 125,243 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 62,831 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,836 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 42,298 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,075 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $237.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,312 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $120.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 530 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $118.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,584 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Lantronix Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.37, with an estimated average price of $4.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of .

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6.