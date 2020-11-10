Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC Buys Rimini Street Inc, DHI Group Inc, Smith Micro Software Inc, Sells Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Amtech Systems Inc, Riverview Bancorp Inc

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Rimini Street Inc, DHI Group Inc, Smith Micro Software Inc, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, BayCom Corp, sells Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Amtech Systems Inc, Riverview Bancorp Inc, Zagg Inc, Natural Gas Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RMNI, DHX, CHEF, PRDO, RMR,

RMNI, DHX, CHEF, PRDO, RMR, Added Positions: SMSI, CMTL, EBMT, BCML, BBSI, BGSF, AFIN, CIVB, LBAI, ESQ, SMCI, NTGR, PLAB, SMTX,

SMSI, CMTL, EBMT, BCML, BBSI, BGSF, AFIN, CIVB, LBAI, ESQ, SMCI, NTGR, PLAB, SMTX, Reduced Positions: UCTT, SHYF, ASYS, RVSB, ZAGG, NGS, ZVO, NNBR, TWIN, BBW, PRAA, NWPX, COHU, ARC, CAI, NBN, AXTI, ASUR, GMRE, HRTG, CRAI, FSBW, PINE, UEIC, SAMG, MNTX, FMNB, ACTG, WTBA, BOCH, PFBI, PKBK, MCB, HURC, LCNB, FBIZ, AJX, RAIL, HBNC, PFLT, TGH, FNWB, CBNK, CMCO, NSIT, LCUT, LNDC, FBMS, STRL, ACBI, SCVL, CRHM, PTSI, BOOM, QMCO, AMRB, UFAB, ORRF, PFIE, INTT, SYKE, OSS, INWK, MG, RBBN,

UCTT, SHYF, ASYS, RVSB, ZAGG, NGS, ZVO, NNBR, TWIN, BBW, PRAA, NWPX, COHU, ARC, CAI, NBN, AXTI, ASUR, GMRE, HRTG, CRAI, FSBW, PINE, UEIC, SAMG, MNTX, FMNB, ACTG, WTBA, BOCH, PFBI, PKBK, MCB, HURC, LCNB, FBIZ, AJX, RAIL, HBNC, PFLT, TGH, FNWB, CBNK, CMCO, NSIT, LCUT, LNDC, FBMS, STRL, ACBI, SCVL, CRHM, PTSI, BOOM, QMCO, AMRB, UFAB, ORRF, PFIE, INTT, SYKE, OSS, INWK, MG, RBBN, Sold Out: FORM,

The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 557,002 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26% CAI International Inc (CAI) - 374,427 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Cohu Inc (COHU) - 559,815 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% AXT Inc (AXTI) - 1,468,294 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) - 332,223 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 669,881 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in DHI Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.03 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.48. The stock is now traded at around $1.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 543,899 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.47 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,570 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The RMR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $31.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.66 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $11.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,630 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 578,255 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BayCom Corp by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157,436 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 71,750 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Finance Trust Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $7.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,310 shares as of .

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $22.43 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.88.