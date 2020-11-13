CB&T Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, CB&T Wealth Management owns 86 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, VV, VXF, VOO, VEA, VWO, UPS, SYK, VO, DHR, GOOGL, ORCL, UNH, HON, MRK, MDT, AMGN, IWR, ADP, SDY, ROP, SPGI, SCHD, QQQ, GE,

AAPL, IWF, IVW, MSFT, IJK, TMO, ABT, V, PYPL, AMZN, CVX, MCD, JPM, IWS, IJH, TXN, ECL, INTC, JNJ, WMT, DIS, GOOG, FB, IBM, HD, BMY, CSCO, PG, PFE, XOM, TGT, ABBV, BRK.B, MA, VZ, LLY, KO, FDX, IWM, GIS, NOC, Reduced Positions: MMM, T,

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 85,107 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 110,448 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% 3M Co (MMM) - 46,947 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 95,825 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% ISHARES TRUST (IWO) - 25,818 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 33,142 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 10,319 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 11,445 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,516 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,736 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,244 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,734 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,631 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $66.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $488.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 828 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.81%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of .

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.