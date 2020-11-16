  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys Adobe Inc, Intuit Inc, IHS Markit, Sells American Express Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Total SE

November 16, 2020 | About: ADBE -1.68% INTU +0.01% INFO +0.49% MASI -0.75% PAGP +5.99% MMP +4.15% ANAT +0.16% PINC -2.15% ADM +0.2% BST +2.1% MTD -0.34%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Fayez Sarofim & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Intuit Inc, IHS Markit, Masimo Corp, American National Group Inc, sells American Express Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Total SE, Black Stone Minerals LP, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fayez Sarofim & Co. As of 2020Q3, Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 267 stocks with a total value of $23.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fayez Sarofim & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fayez+sarofim+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fayez Sarofim & Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,686,646 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,293,673 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  3. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 21,232,562 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 13,853,454 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  5. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 8,048,165 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 74,698 shares as of .

New Purchase: Premier Inc (PINC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,134 shares as of .

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,732 shares as of .

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $45.42, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Matador Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63,789 shares as of .

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $206.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 89.59%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $460.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 302,102 shares as of .

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $357.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 404,553 shares as of .

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 14409.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 688,455 shares as of .

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $244.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 265,015 shares as of .

Added: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 2782.45%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 494,052 shares as of .

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 90.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,753 shares as of .

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fayez Sarofim & Co. Also check out:

1. Fayez Sarofim & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fayez Sarofim & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fayez Sarofim & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fayez Sarofim & Co keeps buying

