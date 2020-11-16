Providence Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Corning Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Johnson Controls International PLC

Investment company Providence Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Starbucks Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, sells Corning Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Providence Capital Advisors, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,667 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 21,069 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 239,734 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,361 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 91,741 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 47,300 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $194.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 434 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $96.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 356 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 81 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 32656.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 57,979 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25595.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 36,744 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 227.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 107,548 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 239,734 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 81,667 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 1168.33%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $173.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,889 shares as of .

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Providence Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.12 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.92.