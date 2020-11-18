Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shell Midstream Partners LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells United Rentals Inc, Lennar Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Shell Midstream Partners LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Chevron Corp, BP PLC, Bausch Health Inc, sells United Rentals Inc, Lennar Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Novagold Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc owns 381 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,180 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,726 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 209,876 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) - 346,381 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 167,418 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.83%

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 199,875 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $749.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 190 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in INVESCO CCY SHS EU. The purchase prices were between $106.04 and $112.48, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 632 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $914.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 596.26%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $352.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 745 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in BP PLC by 389.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,967 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,786 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,735 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 189.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,862 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 98.99%. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 391 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.94%. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 21,180 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 69.02%. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 7,320 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 70.59%. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 861 shares as of .

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 76.27%. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc still held 323 shares as of .