Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Clearway Energy Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Westover Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Clearway Energy Inc, PJT Partners Inc, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, CACI International Inc, DBX ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CWEN, PJT, MBB, AMD, VGIT, ADSK, NFLX, DUK, MA, AMGN, PFE, UFPI, MMC, EPD, CVX, SNPS, DHI, TSLA, MPW, SPTM, VIG, DKNG, PM, TM, CHDN, USMV, KMI, GE,
- Added Positions: VWO, SPSB, VEA, MSFT, PFF, J, SPIB, MRK, SNY, AMZN, GOOGL, DG, WMT, MKSI, ASML, GLD, V, TSN, TFC, MDT, SPTL, ABT, SPIP, CVS, UPS, LMT, ABC, CMCSA, T, MUB, JNJ, AZN, TFI, MKTX, MMM, SHM, MTUM, NDAQ, KLAC, SJM, AMAT, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: GS, D, FIVN, AVGO, AAPL, COP, SPTS, AIZ, ADPT, MPWR, ADBE, NVDA, HD, MEDP, TMO, CSCO, DOCU, GILD, SPEM, TSCO, EPAM, PAYC, MCD, CDW, CRM, NOW, PEP, AMT, WM, UNH, PLD, JPM, EXC, EGP, EOG, BRK.B, SPDW, APD, SPLG, VTI, FB, PG,
- Sold Out: EMLC, CACI, DBEF, FE, HSY,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,314 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,157 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 274,910 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB) - 211,036 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 211,926 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 67,256 shares as of .New Purchase: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PJT Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.23 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 27,081 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,721 shares as of .New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,818 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of .New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 221.98%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 124,891 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 455.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 84,666 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 84.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 81,829 shares as of .Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,803 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,821 shares as of .Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,504 shares as of .Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (EMLC)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.25 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $30.89.Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.Sold Out: DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 69.34%. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $223.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC still held 3,924 shares as of .Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 47.28%. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $79.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC still held 23,133 shares as of .Reduced: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Assurant Inc by 37%. The sale prices were between $97.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC still held 5,967 shares as of .Reduced: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 21.27%. The sale prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $312.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC still held 4,875 shares as of .
