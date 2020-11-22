Sirios Capital Management L P Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Analog Devices Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sabre Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Sirios Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Analog Devices Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, KeyCorp, sells Bank of America Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sabre Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sirios Capital Management L P. As of 2020Q3, Sirios Capital Management L P owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,103,034 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 531,563 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 440,288 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.79% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 293,507 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.06% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 303,051 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 303,051 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 162,961 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71. The stock is now traded at around $107.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 166,090 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 600,090 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $12.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,410,390 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $172.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 48,147 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 100.32%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 174,771 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in KeyCorp by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,482,806 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 92.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $254.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 123,235 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $405.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 72,240 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 293,507 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 282.41%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 363,458 shares as of .

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.

Sirios Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7.