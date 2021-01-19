SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ichor Holdings, Citigroup Inc

Investment company SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Truist Financial Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ichor Holdings, Citigroup Inc, BP PLC, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, FANG, CRSP, VRTX, NEM, VFC, EDIT, PFG, BRK.B, DFS, FATE, GSK, FULT, RDS.A, K, ANTM, TM, ZBH, VIA, TT,

RTX, FANG, CRSP, VRTX, NEM, VFC, EDIT, PFG, BRK.B, DFS, FATE, GSK, FULT, RDS.A, K, ANTM, TM, ZBH, VIA, TT, Added Positions: DIS, TFC, JNJ, BMY, MDLZ, UBER, MRK, UAA, XOM, SCHF, CMCSA, VMC, ABBV, PEP, HSY, GOOGL, AMZN, SCHD, ADI, VZ, V, FB, UL, QCOM, PYPL, GLD, PFE, ABT, IJR, CVX, BDX, MDT, IJH, SBUX, APD, AMGN, AMAT, SCHG, GOOG, ORCL, PSX, LLY, UNH, LHX, IBM, INTC, SCHM, LOW, GS, D, CL, KO, ACN, AVGO, OLLI, NQP, TXN,

DIS, TFC, JNJ, BMY, MDLZ, UBER, MRK, UAA, XOM, SCHF, CMCSA, VMC, ABBV, PEP, HSY, GOOGL, AMZN, SCHD, ADI, VZ, V, FB, UL, QCOM, PYPL, GLD, PFE, ABT, IJR, CVX, BDX, MDT, IJH, SBUX, APD, AMGN, AMAT, SCHG, GOOG, ORCL, PSX, LLY, UNH, LHX, IBM, INTC, SCHM, LOW, GS, D, CL, KO, ACN, AVGO, OLLI, NQP, TXN, Reduced Positions: C, T, CSL, CFG, SHY, AFL, USB, CSCO, SDY, EMR, GD, GIS, MTB, IWM, VEA, SPY,

C, T, CSL, CFG, SHY, AFL, USB, CSCO, SDY, EMR, GD, GIS, MTB, IWM, VEA, SPY, Sold Out: BABA, ICHR, BP, SLB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,730 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,126 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,782 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,601 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,509 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 25,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $198.294500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $54.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 97.02%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 24,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 212.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 170.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.