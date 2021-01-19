Forte Capital Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Williams Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

Investment company Forte Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Williams Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Comcast Corp, BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forte Capital Llc . As of 2020Q4, Forte Capital Llc owns 192 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMB, Z, EW, SCZ, FTNT, TGT, BRKR, BA, VWO, VIOG, KSU, GNRC, LFUS, KEY,

WMB, Z, EW, SCZ, FTNT, TGT, BRKR, BA, VWO, VIOG, KSU, GNRC, LFUS, KEY, Added Positions: IWP, VTV, IGIB, NET, VB, MASI, VOO, TTD, PYPL, AMZN, LULU, ULTA, VMW, INTU, JNJ, PM, LH, GOOGL, CME, SHOP, TWLO, TJX, AME, MKTX, J, IWS, CERN, SQ, MA, DLTR, LOW, ISRG, TSLA, SCHX, PG, HD, IBM, KMB, VUG, ADSK, ADBE, SCHA, CAT, NVDA, ABBV, VOOG, SPLG, DLR, NKE, IP, MKC, SHW, MSFT, PFE, SCHM, JPM, GIS, ARKK, TRP, DIS, MRK, DUK, VZ, SBUX, ABT, AYI, CVX, SPMD, WMT, TYL, AMT, COST, NFLX, FB, EFA, CRM, CWI,

IWP, VTV, IGIB, NET, VB, MASI, VOO, TTD, PYPL, AMZN, LULU, ULTA, VMW, INTU, JNJ, PM, LH, GOOGL, CME, SHOP, TWLO, TJX, AME, MKTX, J, IWS, CERN, SQ, MA, DLTR, LOW, ISRG, TSLA, SCHX, PG, HD, IBM, KMB, VUG, ADSK, ADBE, SCHA, CAT, NVDA, ABBV, VOOG, SPLG, DLR, NKE, IP, MKC, SHW, MSFT, PFE, SCHM, JPM, GIS, ARKK, TRP, DIS, MRK, DUK, VZ, SBUX, ABT, AYI, CVX, SPMD, WMT, TYL, AMT, COST, NFLX, FB, EFA, CRM, CWI, Reduced Positions: RPG, CVS, UPS, AAPL, CSCO, VOE, CMCSA, OEF, CNI, TMO, SPY, IVV, T, INTC, AMGN, ROKU, MXIM, CMI, RTX, LHX, PEP, MTB, BX, CP, IWD, WM, LMT, ICE, STZ, TOT, GOOG, NEE, IWF, SO, PSA, GILD, BK, XOM, BCE, ITOT, UNP, MCD, AJG, NVS, NOVT, GE, FISV, SPGI, BMY, FMBH, DDOG, EPAM, OTIS, ADP, TXN, LRCX, CARR, KO, V,

RPG, CVS, UPS, AAPL, CSCO, VOE, CMCSA, OEF, CNI, TMO, SPY, IVV, T, INTC, AMGN, ROKU, MXIM, CMI, RTX, LHX, PEP, MTB, BX, CP, IWD, WM, LMT, ICE, STZ, TOT, GOOG, NEE, IWF, SO, PSA, GILD, BK, XOM, BCE, ITOT, UNP, MCD, AJG, NVS, NOVT, GE, FISV, SPGI, BMY, FMBH, DDOG, EPAM, OTIS, ADP, TXN, LRCX, CARR, KO, V, Sold Out: MELI, APD, VGT, VBK, BABA, CNDT, RIG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 324,688 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 165,885 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,892 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 29,373 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 40,573 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 70,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $111.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.324500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73. The stock is now traded at around $147.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 130,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.128600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 173,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 77.57%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $207.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.81%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $348.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1154.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Conduent Inc. The sale prices were between $3.25 and $5.44, with an estimated average price of $4.2.