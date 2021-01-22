Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, American Tower Corp, Visa Inc, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, American Tower Corp, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Corning Inc, Golar LNG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC, AMT, TJX, DOW, MKL, FLR,

INTC, AMT, TJX, DOW, MKL, FLR, Added Positions: V, VZ, CRM, BX, DLR, IBM, UBER, BB, DIS,

V, VZ, CRM, BX, DLR, IBM, UBER, BB, DIS, Reduced Positions: VIAC, GLW, MSFT, PEP, SBUX, JPM, CVS, BAC, ABBV, T, CCI, JNJ, BUD, BMY, AVGO, CSCO, AAPL, EXC, FDX, DAL, AMGN, D, PEG, FB, BRK.B, MCD, QCOM, UPS, PG, PFE, ETR, DUK, KO, CAT, GS, NFLX, FCX, EXAS, AMAT, UAL, TER, BA, X, COTY,

VIAC, GLW, MSFT, PEP, SBUX, JPM, CVS, BAC, ABBV, T, CCI, JNJ, BUD, BMY, AVGO, CSCO, AAPL, EXC, FDX, DAL, AMGN, D, PEG, FB, BRK.B, MCD, QCOM, UPS, PG, PFE, ETR, DUK, KO, CAT, GS, NFLX, FCX, EXAS, AMAT, UAL, TER, BA, X, COTY, Sold Out: IFFT, NEEPO, GLNG, SSO, STNG, C, IWM, ASH, NVGS, VNTR, AYTU,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,514 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,084 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 17,737 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 119,100 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,779 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 54,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 32,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36. The stock is now traded at around $993.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 210.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 107.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 62,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 125.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 99,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $37.96 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $41.54.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.91.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.08.

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.