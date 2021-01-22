>
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys Intel Corp, American Tower Corp, Visa Inc, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

January 22, 2021 | About: V -1.52% VZ +0.35% CRM +1.62% BX -1% INTC -9.29% AMT +0.77% TJX -1.69% DOW -0.1% MKL -0.74% FLR -1.4% IFFT +0% NEEPO +0% GL -1.43%

New York, NY, based Investment company Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, American Tower Corp, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Corning Inc, Golar LNG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beech+hill+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,514 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,084 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 17,737 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 119,100 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,779 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 54,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $223.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 32,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36. The stock is now traded at around $993.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 210.77%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 15,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 107.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 62,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 125.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 99,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $37.96 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $41.54.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $55.07 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.91.

Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.

Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.08.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.



