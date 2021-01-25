Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, NXP Semiconductors NV

Merriam, KS, based Investment company Vantage Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Black Knight Inc, American Well Corp, Adient PLC, sells Lowe's Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, NXP Semiconductors NV, Starbucks Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BKI, AMWL, ADNT,
- Added Positions: UNH, C, EA, ELAN, ISRG, LVS, IWO,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, Z, WFC, GOOG, LOW, PG, NXPI, SBUX, VEEV, CMCSA, LLY, MCD, PAYX, BX, NKE, TROW, PEP, TXN, UPS, INTC, CSGP, CCI, LMT, JNJ, AMZN, HON, VZ, NVDA, CSCO, JPM, VOO, OGE, VTWO, RTX, MA, SPDW, DIS, V, COST, HUM, SPLG, VYM, FLRN, SPEM, SPSM, WMT, BND, VEU, EPD, VTI, SPGI, DVY, CFFN,
- Sold Out: CZR, BRK.B, BAC, PYPL, IEMG, SPYD, VEA, F, TSM, ZTS, VWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 639,375 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,877,412 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 5,238,569 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,071,390 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 229,777 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.77 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $90.76. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 194,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $38.74, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 500,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 303,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $347.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 639,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 6245.14%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 306,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $752.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.
