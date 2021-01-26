Leavell Investment Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Leavell Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leavell Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Leavell Investment Management, Inc. owns 360 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, EBND, EFV, VOX, A, GPC, HOG, SNN, TRV, SMBK, TWTR, VVV, IDV, IYW, PTNQ,

IUSB, EBND, EFV, VOX, A, GPC, HOG, SNN, TRV, SMBK, TWTR, VVV, IDV, IYW, PTNQ, Added Positions: BND, VIGI, VO, SCHV, VEU, VIG, SCHZ, PYPL, ALB, SCHF, ED, IP, CSX, VCSH, SO, BNDX, VWO, VXF, XLK, MINT, IWF, IVV, IAGG, BSCM, VWOB, TMO, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, APD, COST, FCX, OEF, GOOGL, MDY, IYY, SWKS, IWD, FIS, IEFA, GLD, OKE, VIS, RF, SBUX, VYM, UL, VZ, MO, XEL, TSLA, AZN, SMG, AGG, PG, NLY, TFC, VHT, CSCO, KMB, VAW, SHM, LLY, ENB, SCHK, SCHG, SCHA, MDLZ, BWZ, BOND, MMM, PM, EBAY, WSM, SHW, LSI,

BND, VIGI, VO, SCHV, VEU, VIG, SCHZ, PYPL, ALB, SCHF, ED, IP, CSX, VCSH, SO, BNDX, VWO, VXF, XLK, MINT, IWF, IVV, IAGG, BSCM, VWOB, TMO, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, APD, COST, FCX, OEF, GOOGL, MDY, IYY, SWKS, IWD, FIS, IEFA, GLD, OKE, VIS, RF, SBUX, VYM, UL, VZ, MO, XEL, TSLA, AZN, SMG, AGG, PG, NLY, TFC, VHT, CSCO, KMB, VAW, SHM, LLY, ENB, SCHK, SCHG, SCHA, MDLZ, BWZ, BOND, MMM, PM, EBAY, WSM, SHW, LSI, Reduced Positions: BSV, VGSH, VTI, SCHX, SCHO, MGK, MGV, VOO, MGC, MAA, SHY, VOT, VOE, D, GL, VB, VBK, VBR, VXUS, DUK, GSIE, SCHM, BMY, IJH, SCHD, VGT, T, CP, IAU, HDV, CME, CLX, KO, CMCSA, TT, NVDA, FNDA, CAT, CINF, EPD, GSK, ITW, TIF, PSX, EFA, VCR, VT, VTV, AEP, ADP, BRK.B, BAM, CERN, DRI, DD, EMR, XOM, GD, HON, INTC, MTZ, MRK, NSC, NUE, PEP, PKI, RYN, USB, VLO, VMC, WDR, WY, SFBS, AMJ, CSM, SLV, VEA, ABT, AMGN, ADI, ASH, BAC, BA, CVS, COP, GLW, DE, GE, GIS, LHX, HAS, LNC, MDT, PNC, PAYX, LIN, WRK, RDS.A, SYY, TGT, FUSB, WBA, WFC, WMB, ET, FB, OKTA, DOW, CTVA, CARR, BIV, GEM, GSLC, IBB, IJR, SHV, VNQ,

BSV, VGSH, VTI, SCHX, SCHO, MGK, MGV, VOO, MGC, MAA, SHY, VOT, VOE, D, GL, VB, VBK, VBR, VXUS, DUK, GSIE, SCHM, BMY, IJH, SCHD, VGT, T, CP, IAU, HDV, CME, CLX, KO, CMCSA, TT, NVDA, FNDA, CAT, CINF, EPD, GSK, ITW, TIF, PSX, EFA, VCR, VT, VTV, AEP, ADP, BRK.B, BAM, CERN, DRI, DD, EMR, XOM, GD, HON, INTC, MTZ, MRK, NSC, NUE, PEP, PKI, RYN, USB, VLO, VMC, WDR, WY, SFBS, AMJ, CSM, SLV, VEA, ABT, AMGN, ADI, ASH, BAC, BA, CVS, COP, GLW, DE, GE, GIS, LHX, HAS, LNC, MDT, PNC, PAYX, LIN, WRK, RDS.A, SYY, TGT, FUSB, WBA, WFC, WMB, ET, FB, OKTA, DOW, CTVA, CARR, BIV, GEM, GSLC, IBB, IJR, SHV, VNQ, Sold Out: SGEN, ITA, BIIB, MLCO, SUB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 316,712 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 231,964 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 128,839 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 45,457 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 127,368 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $124.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 52,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 211.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57. The stock is now traded at around $69.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Paper Co by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $17.44.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92.