Leavell Investment Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Leavell Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leavell Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Leavell Investment Management, Inc. owns 360 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IUSB, EBND, EFV, VOX, A, GPC, HOG, SNN, TRV, SMBK, TWTR, VVV, IDV, IYW, PTNQ,
- Added Positions: BND, VIGI, VO, SCHV, VEU, VIG, SCHZ, PYPL, ALB, SCHF, ED, IP, CSX, VCSH, SO, BNDX, VWO, VXF, XLK, MINT, IWF, IVV, IAGG, BSCM, VWOB, TMO, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, APD, COST, FCX, OEF, GOOGL, MDY, IYY, SWKS, IWD, FIS, IEFA, GLD, OKE, VIS, RF, SBUX, VYM, UL, VZ, MO, XEL, TSLA, AZN, SMG, AGG, PG, NLY, TFC, VHT, CSCO, KMB, VAW, SHM, LLY, ENB, SCHK, SCHG, SCHA, MDLZ, BWZ, BOND, MMM, PM, EBAY, WSM, SHW, LSI,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, VGSH, VTI, SCHX, SCHO, MGK, MGV, VOO, MGC, MAA, SHY, VOT, VOE, D, GL, VB, VBK, VBR, VXUS, DUK, GSIE, SCHM, BMY, IJH, SCHD, VGT, T, CP, IAU, HDV, CME, CLX, KO, CMCSA, TT, NVDA, FNDA, CAT, CINF, EPD, GSK, ITW, TIF, PSX, EFA, VCR, VT, VTV, AEP, ADP, BRK.B, BAM, CERN, DRI, DD, EMR, XOM, GD, HON, INTC, MTZ, MRK, NSC, NUE, PEP, PKI, RYN, USB, VLO, VMC, WDR, WY, SFBS, AMJ, CSM, SLV, VEA, ABT, AMGN, ADI, ASH, BAC, BA, CVS, COP, GLW, DE, GE, GIS, LHX, HAS, LNC, MDT, PNC, PAYX, LIN, WRK, RDS.A, SYY, TGT, FUSB, WBA, WFC, WMB, ET, FB, OKTA, DOW, CTVA, CARR, BIV, GEM, GSLC, IBB, IJR, SHV, VNQ,
- Sold Out: SGEN, ITA, BIIB, MLCO, SUB,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leavell+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 316,712 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 231,964 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 128,839 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 45,457 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 127,368 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $124.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 52,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 211.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57. The stock is now traded at around $69.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Paper Co by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $17.44.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.Sold Out: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying