Seascape Capital Management Buys PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Broadcom Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: MA +2.79% FMB -0.06% PCI -0.24% AVGO +1.58% MRK +1.1% ATVI +1.8% SSNC +1.4% CP +5.07% GOVT -0.2%

Investment company Seascape Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Broadcom Inc, Mastercard Inc, Merck Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seascape Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Seascape Capital Management owns 83 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Seascape Capital Management
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 336,116 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 153,861 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  3. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 223,346 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45%
  4. CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 94,407 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,879 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 65,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $451.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $326.15. The stock is now traded at around $347.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 131.78%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $324.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.



