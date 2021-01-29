Garner Asset Management Corp Buys AT&T Inc, Unilever PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Northern Oil & Gas Inc

Investment company Garner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Unilever PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Old Republic International Corp, International Business Machines Corp, sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, DTFTax-Free Income Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garner Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Garner Asset Management Corp owns 155 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, ORI, AA, AIG, CLX, SR, ABBV, CIT,

UL, ORI, AA, AIG, CLX, SR, ABBV, CIT, Added Positions: T, BRK.B, IBM, OPI, ILPT, BKLN, FAF, QQQ, PFE, IYY, BLK, AFT, CXO, KMB, FPI, AAPL, COST, UPS, AMZN, DHC, D, ZG, EIM, VZ, WMT, SLRC, LMT, LOW, SEB, TSN, QCOM, FDX, WM, INTU, GOOGL, GLW, STZ, CME, PLYM, ADP, SPY, WSR, PG, PANW, RDFN, CTVA, JNJ, AN, CVS, CALM, CREE, EVRG, DUK, ETN, KSU, PHG, RSG, AKAM, AMD, UNP, FB, ALB, ABT, BP, CHD, GAIN, TGT, XLNX,

T, BRK.B, IBM, OPI, ILPT, BKLN, FAF, QQQ, PFE, IYY, BLK, AFT, CXO, KMB, FPI, AAPL, COST, UPS, AMZN, DHC, D, ZG, EIM, VZ, WMT, SLRC, LMT, LOW, SEB, TSN, QCOM, FDX, WM, INTU, GOOGL, GLW, STZ, CME, PLYM, ADP, SPY, WSR, PG, PANW, RDFN, CTVA, JNJ, AN, CVS, CALM, CREE, EVRG, DUK, ETN, KSU, PHG, RSG, AKAM, AMD, UNP, FB, ALB, ABT, BP, CHD, GAIN, TGT, XLNX, Reduced Positions: TIP, BA, DTF, EQR, BAC, TSLA, TAP, RTX, KYN, DELL, VMO, SEE, IBN, KMF, PYPL, MMM, JPM, NFLX, OLN, DIS, ENB, OCSI, QRVO,

TIP, BA, DTF, EQR, BAC, TSLA, TAP, RTX, KYN, DELL, VMO, SEE, IBN, KMF, PYPL, MMM, JPM, NFLX, OLN, DIS, ENB, OCSI, QRVO, Sold Out: UN, NOG,

For the details of Garner Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garner+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,943 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% AT&T Inc (T) - 235,215 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.71% Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - 259,468 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - 262,861 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,791 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.457600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 22,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.39 and $67.44, with an estimated average price of $61.2. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 235,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $228.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $119.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 117.76%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 45.15%. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 58.09%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $6.26.