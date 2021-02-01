Milestone Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Denver, CO, based Investment company Milestone Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Milestone Group, Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Milestone Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 364,517 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 218,163 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 325,159 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 176,879 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.12% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 393,401 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.51%

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $118.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 393,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 249.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 163,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 482,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.17%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 357.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $29.41, with an estimated average price of $28.63.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.71.