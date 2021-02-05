Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys Niu Technologies, Bilibili Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Alibaba Group Holding, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Aubrey Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Niu Technologies, Bilibili Inc, JD.com Inc, Avalara Inc, CoStar Group Inc, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Alibaba Group Holding, Costco Wholesale Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owns 49 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NIU, AVLR, CSGP, BLDP, GOOGL, LULU, PCRX, HALO, ATSG, EXP, IBP, AZD,
- Added Positions: BILI, JD, HDB, EDU, DADA, MSCI, PINS, TAL, INDA, SE, ADBE, FMC,
- Reduced Positions: TME, BABA, AMZN, FRPT, SPOT, URI, VIPS, DLTR, LYFT, DAR,
- Sold Out: COST, FNV, VEEV, DG, ZTS, V, AAN, SAM, INTU, TFX, YNDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 260,745 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 371,800 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.40%
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 154,119 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.83%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 382,944 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 285,742 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.04%
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Niu Technologies. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 613,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $793.35 and $939.5, with an estimated average price of $876.98. The stock is now traded at around $910.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2080.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $334.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 98.40%. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 371,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 62.04%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 285,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $430.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in FMC Corp by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $121.69, with an estimated average price of $111.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.
