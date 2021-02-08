>
Articles 

Newport Trust Co Buys Boeing Co, Anthem Inc, United States Steel Corp, Sells DTE Energy Co

February 08, 2021 | About: BA +1.93% TGI +3.91% BDC +3.75% ANTM -1.08% X +1.75% HWM +2.25% UIS +5.18% TDC +30.12% ARNC +1.76% DTE -0.59%

Investment company Newport Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Anthem Inc, United States Steel Corp, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Triumph Group Inc, sells DTE Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Newport Trust Co owns 54 stocks with a total value of $36.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newport Trust Co
  1. Boeing Co (BA) - 49,550,937 shares, 29.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.01%
  2. AT&T Inc (T) - 196,731,147 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 16,745,307 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio.
  4. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 19,052,899 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  5. Parsons Corp (PSN) - 75,143,538 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $287.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,471,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,753,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,126,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,138,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 474,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $30.9, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 387,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 49,550,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 120.35%. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,753,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Belden Inc (BDC)

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Belden Inc by 109.35%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newport Trust Co.

