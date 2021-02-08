Newport Trust Co Buys Boeing Co, Anthem Inc, United States Steel Corp, Sells DTE Energy Co

Investment company Newport Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Anthem Inc, United States Steel Corp, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Triumph Group Inc, sells DTE Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Newport Trust Co owns 54 stocks with a total value of $36.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANTM, X, HWM, UIS, TDC, ARNC,

ANTM, X, HWM, UIS, TDC, ARNC, Added Positions: BA, TGI, BDC, WHR,

BA, TGI, BDC, WHR, Reduced Positions: T, F, GD, PSN, MMM, COF, SRE, HUM, DRI, JCI, YUM, BTI, NI, WY, ETR, GT, RAMP, BMO, BBY, VVV, WDC, WAT, UAL, STT, PM, LIN, DDS, HBAN, HIG, KHC, ASH, CHX, MDLZ, TRMK, SFNC, GNW, MO, LLY, OZK,

T, F, GD, PSN, MMM, COF, SRE, HUM, DRI, JCI, YUM, BTI, NI, WY, ETR, GT, RAMP, BMO, BBY, VVV, WDC, WAT, UAL, STT, PM, LIN, DDS, HBAN, HIG, KHC, ASH, CHX, MDLZ, TRMK, SFNC, GNW, MO, LLY, OZK, Sold Out: DTE,

For the details of Newport Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boeing Co (BA) - 49,550,937 shares, 29.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.01% AT&T Inc (T) - 196,731,147 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 16,745,307 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 19,052,899 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Parsons Corp (PSN) - 75,143,538 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $287.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,471,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,753,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,126,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,138,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 474,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $30.9, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 387,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 49,550,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 120.35%. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,753,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Belden Inc by 109.35%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $114.16 and $135.2, with an estimated average price of $124.02.