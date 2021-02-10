Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Philip Morris International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Bunge

Investment company Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Philip Morris International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, The Home Depot Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Bunge, Nike Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCEP, PM, MNST, SMG, HD, ROST, BF.B, SPB, RH, SAM, QSR, MUSA, TSN, SYY, PLNT, GES, CPRI, JWN, TWNK, FIVE, SAFM,

CCEP, PM, MNST, SMG, HD, ROST, BF.B, SPB, RH, SAM, QSR, MUSA, TSN, SYY, PLNT, GES, CPRI, JWN, TWNK, FIVE, SAFM, Added Positions: DG,

DG, Reduced Positions: EL, PG, PEP, AMZN, SBUX, CPB, TSCO,

EL, PG, PEP, AMZN, SBUX, CPB, TSCO, Sold Out: MDLZ, STZ, BG, NKE, LOW, GIS, FB, KDP, LB, MCD, NWL, URBN, TPX, CALM, PRPL, OLLI, KSS, KNX,

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 350,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 105,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.23% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 185,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) - 130,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 85,000 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.09%

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $240.966900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $120.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46.