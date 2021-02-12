Capital Growth Management LP Buys Gerdau SA, The Michaels Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Sells Meritage Homes Corp, Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Growth Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Gerdau SA, The Michaels Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Alcoa Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, sells Meritage Homes Corp, Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Toll Brothers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Growth Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Capital Growth Management LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $993 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GGB, MT, AA, SHO, STLA, KIM, WGO, SITC, KGC, PK, AUY, REG, WRK, URI, MS, FRT, BC, BABA, BRX, NGLOY, RIO, JPM, ASO, SAH, NSA, EXR, CUBE, MOS, BAC, LSI, C,

GGB, MT, AA, SHO, STLA, KIM, WGO, SITC, KGC, PK, AUY, REG, WRK, URI, MS, FRT, BC, BABA, BRX, NGLOY, RIO, JPM, ASO, SAH, NSA, EXR, CUBE, MOS, BAC, LSI, C, Added Positions: MIK, INVH, DECK, GPI, THO, FCX,

MIK, INVH, DECK, GPI, THO, FCX, Reduced Positions: LEN, DHI, TOL, NTR, SID, DKS, PAG, AMH, TECK, TPR, HIBB, ABG, AN, EGP,

LEN, DHI, TOL, NTR, SID, DKS, PAG, AMH, TECK, TPR, HIBB, ABG, AN, EGP, Sold Out: MTH, LGIH, TMHC, MDC, FDX, PHM, AAN, TPH, PLD, BBY, FR, HZNP, BLD, PFSI, MHO, SIG, CCS, GFI, IIPR, RCII, VMC, MLM, TPX, PRAA,