Capital Growth Management LP Buys Gerdau SA, The Michaels Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Sells Meritage Homes Corp, Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Growth Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Gerdau SA, The Michaels Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Alcoa Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, sells Meritage Homes Corp, Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Toll Brothers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Growth Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Capital Growth Management LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $993 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GGB, MT, AA, SHO, STLA, KIM, WGO, SITC, KGC, PK, AUY, REG, WRK, URI, MS, FRT, BC, BABA, BRX, NGLOY, RIO, JPM, ASO, SAH, NSA, EXR, CUBE, MOS, BAC, LSI, C,
- Added Positions: MIK, INVH, DECK, GPI, THO, FCX,
- Reduced Positions: LEN, DHI, TOL, NTR, SID, DKS, PAG, AMH, TECK, TPR, HIBB, ABG, AN, EGP,
- Sold Out: MTH, LGIH, TMHC, MDC, FDX, PHM, AAN, TPH, PLD, BBY, FR, HZNP, BLD, PFSI, MHO, SIG, CCS, GFI, IIPR, RCII, VMC, MLM, TPX, PRAA,
- Vale SA (VALE) - 2,200,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
- The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 2,780,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 456.00%
- Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) - 255,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.43%
- Gerdau SA (GGB) - 7,105,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 975,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86%
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 7,105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 2,180,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $12.2 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,580,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc by 456.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,780,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.56. The stock is now traded at around $320.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $135, with an estimated average price of $120.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $123.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.25. Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $102.52 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $113.76. Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $25.49. Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.14. Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 72.67%. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $93.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.99%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 65.91%. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.58%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 70.97%. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.36%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 270,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 80.91%. The sale prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 48.19%. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 4,870,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 35.79%. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 305,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
