Capital Growth Management LP Buys Gerdau SA, The Michaels Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Sells Meritage Homes Corp, Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Growth Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Gerdau SA, The Michaels Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Alcoa Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, sells Meritage Homes Corp, Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Toll Brothers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Growth Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Capital Growth Management LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $993 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GGB, MT, AA, SHO, STLA, KIM, WGO, SITC, KGC, PK, AUY, REG, WRK, URI, MS, FRT, BC, BABA, BRX, NGLOY, RIO, JPM, ASO, SAH, NSA, EXR, CUBE, MOS, BAC, LSI, C,

GGB, MT, AA, SHO, STLA, KIM, WGO, SITC, KGC, PK, AUY, REG, WRK, URI, MS, FRT, BC, BABA, BRX, NGLOY, RIO, JPM, ASO, SAH, NSA, EXR, CUBE, MOS, BAC, LSI, C, Added Positions: MIK, INVH, DECK, GPI, THO, FCX,

MIK, INVH, DECK, GPI, THO, FCX, Reduced Positions: LEN, DHI, TOL, NTR, SID, DKS, PAG, AMH, TECK, TPR, HIBB, ABG, AN, EGP,

LEN, DHI, TOL, NTR, SID, DKS, PAG, AMH, TECK, TPR, HIBB, ABG, AN, EGP, Sold Out: MTH, LGIH, TMHC, MDC, FDX, PHM, AAN, TPH, PLD, BBY, FR, HZNP, BLD, PFSI, MHO, SIG, CCS, GFI, IIPR, RCII, VMC, MLM, TPX, PRAA,

Vale SA (VALE) - 2,200,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 2,780,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 456.00% Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) - 255,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.43% Gerdau SA (GGB) - 7,105,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 975,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.86%

For the details of Ken Heebner 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ken+heebner/current-portfolio/portfolio Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 7,105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 2,180,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $12.2 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,580,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc by 456.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,780,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.56. The stock is now traded at around $320.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $135, with an estimated average price of $120.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $123.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.25. Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $102.52 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $113.76. Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $25.49. Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.14. Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 72.67%. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $93.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.99%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 65.91%. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.58%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 70.97%. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.36%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 270,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 80.91%. The sale prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 48.19%. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 4,870,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Capital Growth Management LP reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 35.79%. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Capital Growth Management LP still held 305,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. 