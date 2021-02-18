Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. Buys Morgan Stanley, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells BHP Group PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, AMETEK Inc, sells BHP Group PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Mosaic Co, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MS, J, AME, GBTC, EW, IP, CREE, WRK, IWN, ENPH, SEE, XPO, NUE, ENTG, FRC, HEI, UL, BXS, ARWR, EV, SPG, GNRC, TSLA, CERN,

MS, J, AME, GBTC, EW, IP, CREE, WRK, IWN, ENPH, SEE, XPO, NUE, ENTG, FRC, HEI, UL, BXS, ARWR, EV, SPG, GNRC, TSLA, CERN, Added Positions: CMI, IWM, QCOM, SHW, FCX, PKG, PH, TXN, SIVB, QTWO, DIS, BAC, LLY, PPG, HON, LIN, PEP, OTIS, BX, TTD, AAPL, AMZN, CVET, PFE, INTU, PG, ADBE, MAR, PYPL, FB, EL, BMY, KO, NFLX, ABBV, APTV, MSCI, HUM, MCD, D, VTI, PNM, BLL, BYND, MTD, BJ, OKTA, KHC, TT, QRVO, TMX, FMC, PWR, RSG, SPLK, SSNC, LEA, LHX, DOV, WSO, TTWO, VZ,

CMI, IWM, QCOM, SHW, FCX, PKG, PH, TXN, SIVB, QTWO, DIS, BAC, LLY, PPG, HON, LIN, PEP, OTIS, BX, TTD, AAPL, AMZN, CVET, PFE, INTU, PG, ADBE, MAR, PYPL, FB, EL, BMY, KO, NFLX, ABBV, APTV, MSCI, HUM, MCD, D, VTI, PNM, BLL, BYND, MTD, BJ, OKTA, KHC, TT, QRVO, TMX, FMC, PWR, RSG, SPLK, SSNC, LEA, LHX, DOV, WSO, TTWO, VZ, Reduced Positions: GLD, MA, NEE, PANW, PKI, V, DHR, TDOC, UNP, MRK, CHWY, TMUS, ITW, TMO, NVDA, BABA, IWF, CRM, ACN, RTX, BRK.B, MDY, MO, XLV, EEM, TJX, EFA, EPI, IJH, PNC, NVS, XOM, DEO, COST, CL, CSCO, BDX, APD,

GLD, MA, NEE, PANW, PKI, V, DHR, TDOC, UNP, MRK, CHWY, TMUS, ITW, TMO, NVDA, BABA, IWF, CRM, ACN, RTX, BRK.B, MDY, MO, XLV, EEM, TJX, EFA, EPI, IJH, PNC, NVS, XOM, DEO, COST, CL, CSCO, BDX, APD, Sold Out: BBL, EA, MOS, AKAM, FTV, CIEN, CHGG, FDX, WY, LPX, ATVI, NBIX, VNT, SBAC, DLR, DXCM, WORK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,005 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,602 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 296,584 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 79,640 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,398 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 263,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 50,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $112.82. The stock is now traded at around $118.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 35,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 130,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.01. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 74,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 444.16%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $241.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 62,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 862.46%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 117.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 50,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $726.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 88.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 311,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 947.82%. The purchase prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $23.39, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Inc. sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.51.