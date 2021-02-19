UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ET

Investment company UMA Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UMA Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, UMA Financial Services, Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, EFV, FREL, FTEC, SCHD, COP, IWD, BA, HD, JPST, STIP, DAL, CTRE, XLNX, PNFP, VMBS, ALC, TCP, ITE, EA, XLK, KMI,

SPLG, EFV, FREL, FTEC, SCHD, COP, IWD, BA, HD, JPST, STIP, DAL, CTRE, XLNX, PNFP, VMBS, ALC, TCP, ITE, EA, XLK, KMI, Added Positions: ESGU, SCHA, MTUM, EFG, DGRO, MUB, VLUE, ITOT, MGC, SUB, AGG, IEMG, IJH, AMZN, EXR, FB, T, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, NVDA, TIP, PYPL, SPY, BOND, SLYV, VV, SCHE, GOOGL, INTC, BND, MA, ZION, JPIN, PFE, DHR, RWO, COST, QCOM, TRMB, UL, VZ,

ESGU, SCHA, MTUM, EFG, DGRO, MUB, VLUE, ITOT, MGC, SUB, AGG, IEMG, IJH, AMZN, EXR, FB, T, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, NVDA, TIP, PYPL, SPY, BOND, SLYV, VV, SCHE, GOOGL, INTC, BND, MA, ZION, JPIN, PFE, DHR, RWO, COST, QCOM, TRMB, UL, VZ, Reduced Positions: IVV, ESGE, USMV, IGSB, IJR, IXN, IEFA, VGT, IWC, EFAV, IHI, NEAR, IJS, SCZ, EEMV, VOO, BRK.B, EFA, VBR, VNQ, SCHB, EEM, VB, VEA, SCHX, CVX, IYR, BABA, NOW, PG, NVS, MDT, MCD, SCHV, V, LULU, PEP, JNJ, VWO,

IVV, ESGE, USMV, IGSB, IJR, IXN, IEFA, VGT, IWC, EFAV, IHI, NEAR, IJS, SCZ, EEMV, VOO, BRK.B, EFA, VBR, VNQ, SCHB, EEM, VB, VEA, SCHX, CVX, IYR, BABA, NOW, PG, NVS, MDT, MCD, SCHV, V, LULU, PEP, JNJ, VWO, Sold Out: LQD, GOVT, MBB, SHYG, TLT, IEF, SHM, HYG, TFI, NOK,

For the details of UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uma+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,943 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 257,890 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 193,021 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 169,210 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 268,670 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 268,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 102,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 160,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 25,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 169,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 445.60%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 37,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 183.93%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 22,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 112.73%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $97.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.22 and $133.45, with an estimated average price of $126.68. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.37.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.