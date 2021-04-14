Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Buys Vontier Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells IHS Markit, nVent Electric PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Kadant Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells IHS Markit, nVent Electric PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, AT&T Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VNT, KAI, GOOG, GIS, TXN,
- Added Positions: GGG, NDSN, VRT, HRC, PNR, BSV, LSTR, VCSH, PRFT, DCI, CRL, FAST, FTV, RPM, ACIW, CHD, AIZ, AJG, VGSH, ADP, ROP, BND, VRSK, RSP, ADBE, NVDA, BA, CAT, CSCO, ETN, WMT, GOOGL, ROST, IBM, PFE, MRK, PAYX,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, GNRC, NVT, XYL, FIS, HOMB, CTLT, ECL, COST, DHR, TMO, MTB, PEP, MIDD, T, PNC, RY, USB, OTIS, BDX, VZ, MMM, CARR, ABT, AMZN, TFC, BAC, DIS, MSFT, UNP, FITB, HD, SNA, ITW, PG, INTC, MU,
For the details of MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+pacific+investment+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOUNTAIN PACIFIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 303,670 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 518,026 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 548,529 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- IDEX Corp (IEX) - 291,894 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 861,922 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 419,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kadant Inc (KAI)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc initiated holding in Kadant Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.97 and $185.01, with an estimated average price of $160.21. The stock is now traded at around $179.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2267.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 77.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 555,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 105,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.97%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $627.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-03-31.
